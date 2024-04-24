Sporting Life
Ella Herbison makes a remarkable recovery at Perth
WATCH: Jockey Ella Herbison makes superb recovery to ride her first winner at Perth

By Sporting Life
16:06 · WED April 24, 2024

Amateur jockey Ella Herbison and willing mount Monty Searle tore up the script at Perth on a day that Willie Mullins and Paul Townend were expected to dominate.

With Irish aces Mullins and Townend visiting the Scottish course as the trainer looks to wrap up a first British trainers' championship before Saturday's jumps finale at Sandown, all eyes were on the heavily-supported Dr Eggman but he was made to play only a support role in a dramatic running of the Download The AK Bets App Maiden Hurdle as 7lb claiming rider Herbison pulled off a sensational recovery to win on the Nigel Hawke-trained Monty Searle, in the process recording her first ever success in the saddle.

Herbison was having her 42nd ride under Rules in Britain and took up the running on well-bred winning pointer with a circuit to travel, and still held the upper hand from market leaders Dexterity (7/2) and Mullins' odds-on jolly Dr Eggman (4/7) with two flights to jump up the home straight.

It was at that next obstacle that Monty Searle made what looked a race-ending blunder, nearly sending Herbison out of the saddle and up onto the horse's neck where she clung for a second before regaining her composure with both feet remaining in the stirrups.

The horse briefly slipped back to third but quickly found his second wind and led again at the last, before staying on strongly to score by a length and three-quarters from Dexterity under title-chasing jockey, Sean Bowen.

“To be honest I thought I was a gonner but he helped me out and lifted his head up and threw me back into the plate so a lot of thanks to the horse,” Herbison told Racing TV.

“I knew he stayed well. He wouldn’t be the quickest in the world but when I was in front I was thinking ‘why haven’t they got to me yet’ and when they did get to me we got racing and he got in a bit tight (to the second last).

“He stayed on really well to the line and he’s really game. That’s only his second start over hurdles as well. He’d won a point-to-point but he’s learning all the time and will make a nice chaser in time. He’s had a few problems which is why he hasn’t run much but he’s really game.”

She went on: “That’s my 42nd ride so I’ve given it a few goes and had quite a few seconds so it’s great to get my first winner under Rules, especially for Robert (Pudd, owner) and Nigel who have been very good to me.

“I’ve had 13 winners pointing, I had one on Sunday too. I’m based with Nigel in the morning and do the pointers in the afternoon. It’s a long way to come but it was worth it.”

Mullins had four runners on the day at Perth and none of them managed to record a victory, Loughglynn (8/11) and Instit (7/4) finishing second and Figaroc (6/4) ending up fourth in the two-mile handicap chase.

