Bargain-buy Bradsell blitzed to a cosy victory in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes in the cool hands of Hollie Doyle, who bagged the third Royal Ascot winner of her trail-blazing career.
Archie Watson's colt, who stormed to a nine-length debut win at York, came home one-and-a-half lengths clear of Persian Force and Royal Scotsman to give sire Tasleet a hugely significant Royal success in his first season at stud.
The winner went through the sales ring for just 12,000gns as a yearling and was snapped up by owners VIctorious Racing for only £47,000 at April's Breeze-Up sales - but took his career earning to nearly £100,000 with the second win of his fledgling career.
Doyle said: “It was an impressive performance. He got squeezed out of the gates which was frustrating. To begin with I thought I was drawn on the wrong side, but once I got into a handy position on the girths of them I knew the further I went the better. Two (furlongs) down I was pretty confident as they were all sitting ducks so I just thought ‘let’s get on with this’ and he responded pretty well. Off the back performance you’d have to say the world is his oyster.”
Watson added: “I was saying to my fiance Brodie (Hampson) last night when I was looking through the race that anything able to win it by daylight would be a superstar and that is exactly what he has gone and done.
“I’m just delighted, this is the place everyone wants to have winners. We won the Windsor Castle a few years ago with Soldier’s Call and we had a bad old time last year with Dragon Symbol (demoted by stewards) and then we lost the horse, so for us this is massive.”
