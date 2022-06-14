Sporting Life
Hollie Doyle celebrates at Royal Ascot
Hollie Doyle celebrates at Royal Ascot

Watch Hollie Doyle win at Royal Ascot for the third year running on Bradsell

By Sporting Life
15:48 · TUE June 14, 2022

Bargain-buy Bradsell blitzed to a cosy victory in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes in the cool hands of Hollie Doyle, who bagged the third Royal Ascot winner of her trail-blazing career.

Archie Watson's colt, who stormed to a nine-length debut win at York, came home one-and-a-half lengths clear of Persian Force and Royal Scotsman to give sire Tasleet a hugely significant Royal success in his first season at stud.

The winner went through the sales ring for just 12,000gns as a yearling and was snapped up by owners VIctorious Racing for only £47,000 at April's Breeze-Up sales - but took his career earning to nearly £100,000 with the second win of his fledgling career.

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream

Doyle said: “It was an impressive performance. He got squeezed out of the gates which was frustrating. To begin with I thought I was drawn on the wrong side, but once I got into a handy position on the girths of them I knew the further I went the better. Two (furlongs) down I was pretty confident as they were all sitting ducks so I just thought ‘let’s get on with this’ and he responded pretty well. Off the back performance you’d have to say the world is his oyster.”

Watson added: “I was saying to my fiance Brodie (Hampson) last night when I was looking through the race that anything able to win it by daylight would be a superstar and that is exactly what he has gone and done.

“I’m just delighted, this is the place everyone wants to have winners. We won the Windsor Castle a few years ago with Soldier’s Call and we had a bad old time last year with Dragon Symbol (demoted by stewards) and then we lost the horse, so for us this is massive.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

