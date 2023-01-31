Commentator Derek Thompson couldn't believe it - watch the all the way win of Jack Hyde in the opening bumper at Newcastle on Tuesday.

Owner and jockey John Reddington rode them to sleep in the Download The QuinnBet App Open Maiden NH Flat Race on the Tapeta surface as he quickly established a massive lead. Just log-in below to see this race and all of our extensive video replay archive for FREE!

Teddy takes a piece of timber

Teddy Blue takes a piece of the last hurdle with him

That wasn't the last of the day's strange goings on as Gary Moore's Teddy Blue was to find out in the Download The At The Races App Maiden Hurdle at Lingfield. The 2/11 favourite was in full control at the last when he made a mistake and took a piece of the final hurdle with him. Jamie Moore managed to get rid of it to the relief of favourite backers, but it was more unnecessary drama on what was expected to be a quiet afternoon.