Jack Hyde didn't see another rival...
WATCH: 'He must be 50 lengths clear!' Jack Hyde makes all for crazy success at Newcastle

By Sporting Life
15:39 · TUE January 31, 2023

Commentator Derek Thompson couldn't believe it - watch the all the way win of Jack Hyde in the opening bumper at Newcastle on Tuesday.

Owner and jockey John Reddington rode them to sleep in the Download The QuinnBet App Open Maiden NH Flat Race on the Tapeta surface as he quickly established a massive lead.

Teddy takes a piece of timber

Teddy Blue takes a piece of the last hurdle with him
That wasn't the last of the day's strange goings on as Gary Moore's Teddy Blue was to find out in the Download The At The Races App Maiden Hurdle at Lingfield.

The 2/11 favourite was in full control at the last when he made a mistake and took a piece of the final hurdle with him.

Jamie Moore managed to get rid of it to the relief of favourite backers, but it was more unnecessary drama on what was expected to be a quiet afternoon.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

