WATCH: Get Stuck In Series Two Episode One

Niall Hannity hosts and is joined by Martin Dixon and Dan Barber for all the usual racing discussion.

They look back on the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase and ask where next for the protagonists?

There are horses for the tracker, selections for this weekend's BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase and a couple of left-field selections for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Gordon outlines plans for Down Royal this weekend and the regard he holds Gerri Colombe in.

Henry is looking forward to riding ante-post favourite Gesskille at Aintree on Saturday while James talks about Too Friendly and the big-race options for him plus the exciting juvenile hurdler Burdett Road.

So Get Stuck In and watch on the link below.