WATCH: Get Stuck In Series Two Episode Five

By Sporting Life
15:24 · TUE December 05, 2023

On this week's Get Stuck In our top team of Dan Barber and Martin Dixon discuss this weekend's action at Sandown and Aintree, while Jamie Snowden joins the show.

Niall Hannity hosts and he's joined by Martin Dixon and Dan Barber for all the usual racing discussion.

They ask 'did we see a spring Grade 1 winner last weekend'? as the panel discuss the recent action at Fairyhouse and Newbury, while there are horses for the team tracker and tips for the upcoming weekend.

Niall catches up with Coral Gold Cup winning trainer Jamie Snowden, too, in an action packed show.

So Get Stuck In and watch on the link below:

Get Stuck In - Did we see a Spring Grade 1 winner last week? Series 2 Episode 5



Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

