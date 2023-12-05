WATCH: Get Stuck In Series Two Episode Five

Niall Hannity hosts and he's joined by Martin Dixon and Dan Barber for all the usual racing discussion.

They ask 'did we see a spring Grade 1 winner last weekend'? as the panel discuss the recent action at Fairyhouse and Newbury, while there are horses for the team tracker and tips for the upcoming weekend.

Niall catches up with Coral Gold Cup winning trainer Jamie Snowden, too, in an action packed show.

So Get Stuck In and watch on the link below: