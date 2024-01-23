Sporting Life
WATCH: Get Stuck In Series 2, Episode 9 including Emma Lavelle & Richard Hobson

By Sporting Life
18:13 · TUE January 23, 2024

A race-by-race guide to Festival Trials Day, updates from Emma Lavelle, Richard Hobson and James Owen plus the state of play in the Ryanair Chase this week.

Niall Hannity hosts and calls on Martin Dixon and Dan Barber in the studio for all the usual racing discussion.

The trio debate our question of the week: Is L'Homme Presse a legitimate Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup candidate? Before moving on to the tracker horses and weekend best bets.

The trainers have updates on their weekend plans and we want your thoughts across social media and YouTube.

So Get Stuck In - and watch the latest episode below:

Get Stuck In: Cheltenham Trials and Tribulations - S2 Ep 9

