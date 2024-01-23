WATCH: Get Stuck In Series 2, Episode 9 including Emma Lavelle & Richard Hobson

A race-by-race guide to Festival Trials Day, updates from Emma Lavelle, Richard Hobson and James Owen plus the state of play in the Ryanair Chase this week.
Niall Hannity hosts and calls on Martin Dixon and Dan Barber in the studio for all the usual racing discussion.
The trio debate our question of the week: Is L'Homme Presse a legitimate Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup candidate? Before moving on to the tracker horses and weekend best bets.
The trainers have updates on their weekend plans and we want your thoughts across social media and YouTube.
So Get Stuck In - and watch the latest episode below:
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org