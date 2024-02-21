WATCH: Get Stuck In Series 2, Episode 12 including Gordon Elliott & Shark Hanlon

Join our team in the studio and Liverpool as the weights are revealed for the Randox Grand National.
Niall Hannity is the man at St George's Hall and he gets the inside track from Gordon Elliott on his bumper team while Shark Hanlon and Peter Scudamore have the inside track on Hewick and Corach Rambler respectively.
Ed Chamberlin, Martin Greenwood and Michael Shinners join the show while back at base camp David Ord gets the thoughts of Timeform gurus Dan Barber and Phil Turner.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.