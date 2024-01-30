WATCH: Get Stuck In Series 2, Episode 10 including Patrick Mullins & Joe Chambers

Niall Hannity hosts and calls on Ben Linfoot and Dan Barber in the studio for all the usual racing discussion.

The trio debate our question of the week: Where would you run Lossiemouth at Cheltenham? Before moving on to the tracker horses and weekend best bets.

Patrick reacts to a wonderful weekend for the Closutton team including two exciting bumper winners and his Doncaster success on Ashroe Diamond.

Joe, racing manager to Rich Ricci, talks all things Lossiemouth, Royale Pagaille, Monkfish and Gaelic Warrior.

So Get Stuck In - and watch the latest episode below: