WATCH: Get Stuck In Series 2, Episode 10 including Patrick Mullins & Joe Chambers

Patrick Mullins and Joe Chambers join the panel for this week's episode of Get Stuck In.
Niall Hannity hosts and calls on Ben Linfoot and Dan Barber in the studio for all the usual racing discussion.
The trio debate our question of the week: Where would you run Lossiemouth at Cheltenham? Before moving on to the tracker horses and weekend best bets.
Patrick reacts to a wonderful weekend for the Closutton team including two exciting bumper winners and his Doncaster success on Ashroe Diamond.
Joe, racing manager to Rich Ricci, talks all things Lossiemouth, Royale Pagaille, Monkfish and Gaelic Warrior.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.