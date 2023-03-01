We visit the yards of Mullins, Elliott and Hanlon on a trip to Ireland (full stable tours will be appearing on our YouTube page soon) and drop in on Nicholls to discuss the Gold Cup claims of all their staying stars.

Patrick Mullins is also on hand with Stattler to talk about their chances in the Gold Cup as he bids to become the first amateur rider to win the race since Sam Waley-Cohen on Long Run in 2011.

Dan and Martin discuss the Gold Cup at length before finalising their selections while they have tracker horses and weekend best bets, too.

It's a bumper edition of the show so GSI below...