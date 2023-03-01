Sporting Life
DELETE

WATCH: Get Stuck In episode 15 - Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup special

By Sporting Life
14:29 · WED March 01, 2023

On this week's show Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Paul Nicholls and Shark Hanlon discuss their Cheltenham Gold Cup hopes while Dan Barber and Martin Dixon are with Niall Hannity in the studio to pick apart the race.

We visit the yards of Mullins, Elliott and Hanlon on a trip to Ireland (full stable tours will be appearing on our YouTube page soon) and drop in on Nicholls to discuss the Gold Cup claims of all their staying stars.

Patrick Mullins is also on hand with Stattler to talk about their chances in the Gold Cup as he bids to become the first amateur rider to win the race since Sam Waley-Cohen on Long Run in 2011.

Dan and Martin discuss the Gold Cup at length before finalising their selections while they have tracker horses and weekend best bets, too.

It's a bumper edition of the show so GSI below...

Get Stuck In - Ep 15: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Special

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

