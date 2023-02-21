Sporting Life
Watch Our Get Stuck In Randox Grand National special
Watch Our Get Stuck In Randox Grand National special

WATCH: Get Stuck In episode 14 - Randox Grand National weights special

By Sporting Life
21:01 · TUE February 21, 2023

Ruby Walsh, Willie Mullins, Rachael Blackmore and Martin Greenwood join Niall Hannity at the unveiling of the Randox Grand National weights.

Check out their thoughts on the state-of-play ahead of the Aintree showpiece as they offer fascinating insight into the great race.

Martin Dixon is also on hand with his early National fancies, reflections on the key weekend action and horses for your tracker too

So we're on the road this week - Get Stuck In on the link below:

Get Stuck In - Ep 14: Grand National Weights Special

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

