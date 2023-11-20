Sporting Life
Watch episode three of Get Stuck In
Watch episode three of Get Stuck In

WATCH: Get Stuck In Betfair Chase weekend preview and tips

By Sporting Life
19:44 · MON November 20, 2023

Dan Skelton, Daryl Jacob and Kirkland Tellwright join our panel on this week's Get Stuck In episode.

Dan makes the case for the defence as Protektorat goes for back-to-back wins in the Betfair Chase, Daryl reveals his excitement at landing the ride on Bravemansgame and Kirkland issues a going and weather update. Will conditions dry sufficiently to allow Shishkin to run?

David Ord joins host Niall Hannity and Martin Dixon this week to look ahead to Haydock, reflect on a dramatic weekend at Cheltenham and Navan, offer tracker horses and look at the state of play in the Ryanair Chase.

We also get Patrick Mullins' reaction to the weekend wins for Facile Vega and Baby Kate plus Fact To File's chasing debut second to American Mike.

So Get Stuck In by clicking play below:

Get Stuck In: Betfair Chase weekend - Series 2 Episode 3

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

