Timeform's report on the race

"Frankel has produced many astonishing performances already but this one breaks new ground, not just Frankel's best yet but achieving the highest Timeform rating ever on the Flat, surpassing Sea-Bird's 1965 Arc rating by 2 lb, a staggering effort, and it's remarkable that he has now shown bare form in excess of 140 on 3 consecutive starts, a point in itself that adds substance to him being the greatest Flat racehorse of all time; in a well-run race, Frankel was in touch from the outset and always travelled powerfully, tanking into the lead with over 2f to run before being unleashed by Queally, the response even more sensational than he'd produced before, bursting further and further clear right to the line, hardly even feeling the whip as he did so; if it's been possible to pick holes in Frankel at any stage then it's been that he hasn't always looked the most tractable, needing a gung-ho ride to make sure in last year's 2000 Guineas for instance, and his vast ability always saw him through, but he's now 100% the finished article, even bigger and stronger in physique as well as mentally mature, and that all manifested itself this day; he's still only 2 races into this defining season and new tests await, set to step up to 1¼m either in the Eclipse or Juddmonte International, and there's no concerns over whether he'll stay, more anticipation and excitement for what a longer trip and different challengers (in particular top-notch 3-y-o Camelot) could bring, the potential still there for Frankel to go higher still in the ratings; barring accidents, he'll never be beaten."