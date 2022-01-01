Frankel was known to be keen coming into the race, so much so that Rerouted, who was in the same ownership, was deployed as a pacemaker, but he would have had to have been champion sprinter material to have performed that job. Frankel had a ground-devouring stride when allowed to use himself and his jockey Tom Queally quickly signalled his intention not to mess about, letting him bowl along from the start.

He was quickly clear, burning up the Rowley Mile at a gallop that was seemingly comfortable for him but too strong for his rivals to cope with. According to Timeform, Frankel took around 47.5 seconds to reach the halfway point - that's the sort of pace more likely to be seen in a top-class sprint than in a race over a mile. Indeed, he covered the first five furlongs in a time more than a second faster than the winner’s time in the Palace House Stakes (five furlongs) 35 minutes later.

The astonishment of the crowd, and no doubt everyone watching at home, was mirrored by commentator Ian Bartlett who exclaimed, "At The Bushes, Frankel, he's 15 lengths clear!". The 2000 Guineas had been turned into a procession by a horse who would go on to become the greatest of all time.