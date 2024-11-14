Watch every race live from Cheltenham this weekend for free on Racing TV

The Cheltenham November Meeting is one of the early highlights of the Jumps season and we've teamed up with Racing TV to offer Sporting Life readers a FREE MONTH TRIAL of the channel!
During your free one-month trial you can enjoy over 70 British and Irish meetings including the Punchestown Premier Weekend and Betfair Tingle Creek Festival.
You can enjoy this all on TV, tablet and mobile – including Racing TV’s large screen apps on Fire TV, Apple TV and Android (so you don’t need Sky to watch on your television)!
It has never been easier to start a free trial of Racing TV, simply click the button below and follow the simple four-step process.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.