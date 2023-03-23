Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch this dramatic incident
Scroll down to watch this dramatic incident

WATCH: Drama at Sedgefield as favourite unseats rider on the flat in two-horse race

By Sporting Life
16:47 · THU March 23, 2023

The opening novices' handicap chase at Sedgefield on Thursday featured just the two runners but there was no shortage of drama as the odds-on favourite unseated rider on the flat.

The Jennie Candlish-trained Telhimlisten was sent off at 2/9 as he sought a fifth straight success of the month, this time making his chasing debut after four quick wins in handicap hurdle races.

And although he made some sticky leaps early on in the two mile and one-furlong contest, Telhimlisten had sole rival Grey Skies (10/3) in some trouble when looking to scamper clear on the run between the final two obstacles.

The leader was kept up to his work by experienced jockey Sean Quinlan with a widening advantage on the approach to the last, but things quickly turned sour as the seven-year-old made a mistake and ploughed through the top of the birch.

Quinlan momentarily looked to have escaped on touching down, but Telhimlisten then jinked slightly to his left and gave the rider no option but to slide out of the side door, seemingly getting a kick from his mount in the process.

That left the Donald McCain-trained Grey Skies, matched at 1000 (999/1) on the Betfair Exchange to small stakes, to pick up the pieces and he duly negotiated the last safely for jockey Theo Gillard and was eased down to collect the £6,654 first prize.

