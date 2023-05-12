Trained by Ralph Beckett, the son of Land Force was having his first start on the racetrack and was sent off the 7/2 outsider of the trio in the three-runner Watch On RacingTV Maiden Stakes for two-year-olds.

Desert Master was the favourite for James Tate having run second to Chester winner Ziggy’s Phoenix at Ripon on his first start, but he couldn’t make the most of that experience.

Serried Ranks showed no signs of greenness under Rob Hornby as he powered to a convincing three-and-three-quarter length success, sparking dreams of a juvenile Royal Ascot winner for The King next month.

Watch the impressive debut win for free below, just log-in to view.