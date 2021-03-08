Daryl Jacob: Being a Jockey launches on ITV Hub this week

ITV Racing lead presenter Ed Chamberlin said: “The life of a jockey is one of the most challenging and, at times, brutal career paths any sportsman can take.

The film crew were given unrivalled access to Daryl’s life as he travelled around the country to race, culminating in the glory of a winner at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

Daryl Jacob: Being a Jockey follows National Hunt jockey Daryl Jacob through a long and illustrious career, from the highs of riding a Grand National winner to the lows of breaking five bones in a horrific collision with a barrier at Cheltenham in 2014.

“From the early mornings to the constant risk of serious injury, you have to be an incredibly hard nut to choose that path in life.

“This documentary gives a brilliant insight into Daryl and his family’s life, what drives him and the obstacles he’s had to overcome to make it to where he is today.”

Jacob said: “It was an honour to give the guys some access to the day-to-day world we jockeys live in throughout the racing calendar.

“Hopefully fans of the sport and others will be able to take something away that they didn’t know before or that allows them to see things in a slightly different way.”

Jacob is an ambassador for sports betting brand Sky Bet, who commissioned the documentary.

Sky Bet Head of Content Kevin Brain said: “We’d like to thank Daryl for being so generous with his time for the filming of Being a Jockey.

“I think everyone will see clearly from the film what a dedicated and inspirational man Daryl is – and what challenges and he’s faced in reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

“Jockeys are some of the most hard-working, resilient and dedicated professionals in the world, and we wanted to show their story in an entertaining and contemporary way.”

Daryl Jacob: Being a Jockey will be available on the ITV Hub and you can watch on Sporting Life at a later date.