WATCH: Cheltenham Festival 2023 Stable Tours including Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Paul Nicholls

By Sporting Life
16:09 · THU March 02, 2023

Check out our full video interviews following Cheltenham Festival stable tours with Paul Nicholls, Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson, Gordon Elliott and Dan Skelton.

Paul Nicholls

Horses include...

  • Bravemansgame
  • Hermes Allen
  • Stage Star

Willie Mullins

Horses include...

  • Galopin Des Champs
  • State Man
  • El Fabiolo

Nicky Henderson

Horses include...

  • Constitution Hill
  • Shishkin
  • Jonbon

Gordon Elliott

Horses include...

  • Conflated
  • Delta Work
  • Teahupoo

Dan Skelton

Horses include...

  • Protektorat
  • Nube Negra
  • Galia Des Liteaux

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

