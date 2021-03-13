Horse Racing
Arkle - one of the equine stars of 1966

WATCH: Brough Scott on Arkle | Remembering the greatest of them all ahead of Cheltenham 2021

By Sporting Life
10:53 · SAT March 13, 2021

Ed Chamberlin chats to Brough Scott about his memories of the greatest steeplechaser of them all, Arkle.

A legend of the sport of horse racing, he earned a Timeform rating of 212 – a truly remarkable figure. To put it into context modern greats Desert Orchid and Kauto Star peaked at 187 and 191 respectively.

He won three Cheltenham Gold Cups, two Hennessy Gold Cups, an Irish Grand National and a King George during a glittering career, brought to a premature end by injury.

It's only fitting that one of the great races of the Festival bears his name - and is sponsored by Sporting Life this year.

So what made Arkle so special?

Racing Greats | Brough Scott on his memories of Arkle

