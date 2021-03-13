WATCH: Brough Scott on Arkle | Remembering the greatest of them all ahead of Cheltenham 2021

A legend of the sport of horse racing, he earned a Timeform rating of 212 – a truly remarkable figure. To put it into context modern greats Desert Orchid and Kauto Star peaked at 187 and 191 respectively.

He won three Cheltenham Gold Cups, two Hennessy Gold Cups, an Irish Grand National and a King George during a glittering career, brought to a premature end by injury.

It's only fitting that one of the great races of the Festival bears his name - and is sponsored by Sporting Life this year.

So what made Arkle so special?