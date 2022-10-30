Sporting Life
WATCH: Breeders' Cup video previews and tips

By Sporting Life
08:54 · SUN October 30, 2022

Check out our early look at the action from Keeneland as Matt Brocklebank and Mark Milligan highlight their fancies at the 2022 Breeders' Cup.

WATCH: Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday preview

Bob Baffert is rarely far from the news in American racing and he sends out the hot favourite for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in Cave Rock.

Charlie Appleby's Silver Knott also comes under the spotlight as Mark Milligan and Matt Brocklebank highlight some of the key races on Future Stars Friday.

Our experts also discuss the merits of Richard Fahey's The Platinum Queen in the Juvenile Turf Sprint which kicks off the entire Breeders' Cup programme.

WATCH: Breeders' Cup Saturday preview

Will Flightline live up to the lofty expectations in the Breeders' Cup Classic, and can Charlie Appleby add to his remarkable record at the meeting through Nations Pride or Rebels Romance in the Turf?

Matt Brocklebank and Mark Milligan look ahead to some of the feature races on Saturday.

