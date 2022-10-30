WATCH: Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday preview

Bob Baffert is rarely far from the news in American racing and he sends out the hot favourite for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in Cave Rock.

Charlie Appleby's Silver Knott also comes under the spotlight as Mark Milligan and Matt Brocklebank highlight some of the key races on Future Stars Friday.

Our experts also discuss the merits of Richard Fahey's The Platinum Queen in the Juvenile Turf Sprint which kicks off the entire Breeders' Cup programme.