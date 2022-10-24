We sat down with Richard Fahey to quiz him on his Breeders' Cup contenders at Keeneland on November 4, headed by The Platinum Queen.
Richard Fahey: We’ve had two runners before and Birchwood went over there for the Juvenile Turf, at Keeneland. He was third, beaten a nose and a head, but I was delighted with him. It’s a great meeting to be involved with, the Americans take it very seriously and we go there with a couple of chances this year.
RF: To be honest, very early on. When she broke the track record at Goodwood really. If there is a speedy two-year-old you’d take over there, she’d be top of your list.
RF: She won the Abbaye on heavy ground the other day and, having been a trainer for 100 years, I felt she wouldn’t have enjoyed the slower ground!
She’s a very fast filly, she skips off the ground and I can’t say she doesn’t like soft ground as she’s just won a Group 1 on it.
I’d still think faster ground would suit, although having said that it’s not guaranteed at Keeneland. But natural speed, she’s ticking all the boxes for America.
She’s never been round a turn before but she’s inclined to just go a little bit left-handed, she does at home the whole time, so if I was to pick one out that would be suited to America she’d be very high on the agenda.
RF: I was delighted to see that and delighted you’ve picked up on that point.
She was happy to sit beside them the other day and prior to that she just wanted to run. When she won at York she literally carted Oisin [Orr]. She’s a typical breeze-up filly, she’s got two speeds.
At home they’re very keen the breeze-up horses and the best thing to do is to train them on the track. She’s had seven runs already and rather than gallop at home she goes racing.
With the racing she has learned to relax. I was a little bit worried in France, we wanted to take her down early and they wouldn’t let us but she lobbed down there, so she is growing up and maturing mentally and physically. It’s a good point about Longchamp, she was comfortable taking a lead and sitting upsides them which was great for us.
Her demeanour, her cantering, is changing, she would just hit the gallop and bolt, but now she’s starting to race properly and behave properly.
When I say behave her walking home is spectacular, it was just when she hit the gallops she wanted to run, but she is beginning to relax now.
RF: She was very keen and we’ve trained her four times a week on the treadmill, two canters and it’s hard to change that. I’d be more comfortable cantering her a little bit more now but it’s controlled exercise.
It meant that she wasn’t bolting every morning and going flat out – when I say bolting she’s not head in the air, she’s just goes fast easily and wants to go fast – we are in more control with her cantering now but I don’t want to change much before America, maybe next year she won’t spend as much time on it.
RF: It’s always a worry, their coats are starting to turn now.
When National Hunt horses get hairy we clip them and she’ll probably go over there with a trace clip. In herself she seems in great order, physically she’s eating, she’s never left a nut, and on Saturday she had a canter, Oisin was delighted with her.
It’s a big ordeal going to America, a long flight and a long trip, at the back end of a very busy season for her. It’s fingers crossed, hopefully she’s not over the top.
RF: I feel a bit sorry for Oisin, the weight is 8-7 and he can’t do it, Middleham Park were very keen to let Oisin ride.
Without being particularly rude I would say Oisin has had a big part to play with this filly, he’s one of the few people that can actually ride her out.
It’s the game, but Hollie (Doyle) has had two spins on her and won a Group One, so she’s not a bad substitute.
RF: Absolutely and she doesn’t mess about, just lets her do the running and fingers crossed everything goes well for her in America.
RF: It’s difficult, she’s definitely the fastest two-year-old we’ve ever had.
She can go fast very easily and if I could pick I’d have some decent fast ground there. I remember when Oisin broke the track record at Goodwood and I said ‘you were clocking big numbers there’ and he said ‘I could’ve gone quicker’ so she is the quickest we’ve had, but it’s hard to compare to the older sprinters.
RF: We’ve never had one so it’s like everything else in our industry, if you haven’t had it you want it and if you’ve had it once you want it again, but to get a Breeders’ Cup winner would be fantastic.
RF: She’s a filly we’ve always loved and she’s been huge prices both times she has run. I was shocked by how big a price she was when she won at Doncaster first time and she’s a completely different filly to The Platinum Queen.
She’s a late-maturing filly that’s taken time. Fair dues to Richard Henry and the team that own her, they’ve been very patient with her.
From very early on I was extremely sweet on her, I thought an awful lot of her, I’ve given her plenty of time. She won her maiden and then I was very keen to go for black type and I thought she did it extremely well the other day, she would’ve been a very unlucky loser.
I think that race will put her 100 per cent right, she was a little bit green in areas at Newmarket but she picked up well and she’s a progressive filly who we like a lot.
RF: It was pure talent that got her out of trouble. She goes there a fresh filly with just two races under her belt, a completely different filly to The Platinum Queen.
She did a piece of work last week (Wednesday, October 19) and it was very good, but we’ll just see what sort of form she’s in and we’ll give the dice a roll and see what happens.
RF: She’s extremely laid back, no issues but not really fully wound up yet, but when she worked on Wednesday she showed improvement again. She’s progressive, really laid back and a quality filly.
RF: They are few and far between pedigrees like hers.
On her dam’s side she could even get further. Stepping up to a mile I think will help her, so it’s exciting if we decide to take her.
RF: She’s not slow, she’s won a G3 over seven and picked up well from off the pace. On her dam’s side she could be a mile and a quarter mile and a half filly even, but she’s got enough speed for a mile.
I feel like Aidan O’Brien here, but she’s a quality filly and I’m just delighted to have her.
