Watch And Learn: Graeme North timefigure analysis

Our timefigure expert Graeme North analyses the key action from the Doncaster, Newbury and Saint-Cloud with more big-race success for Aidan O'Brien.

One of the reasons often given for diminishing levels of interest in recent years at the big Festivals in National Hunt racing is the dominance of Willie Mullins. Not just in respect of the number of winners he trains but in number of runners too. After all, at the latest Cheltenham Festival, he was responsible for 35 of the 89 runners who contested the seven Grade 1 contests over hurdles and eight of the 38 horses who ran in the Grade 1 events over fences. Those figures – 39.3% and 21.1% of all the runners in those contests respectively – are high yet still far smaller than they were at the Dublin Racing Festival six weeks previously where he saddled an extraordinary 54.3% of the runners in the Grade 1 hurdles and 46.7% of the runners in the Grade 1 chases.

Aidan O’Brien hasn’t reached those levels of domination yet, but his figures for 2025, particularly in the Group 1 events for juveniles over seven furlongs and beyond, suggest that his stranglehold in that arena, which of course is from where most Classic middle-distance prospects for the following season emerge, is getting ever tighter. Between 2020 and 2022, he was responsible for at most 19% of all the runners in Group 1 juvenile events over seven furlongs or more in Britain, Ireland and France; since then, however, that swarm has not been less than 27.5% of runners and as high as 37.1%. Restrict those Group 1 races to those over a mile or more, however, and the figures creep up to as high as 39.1%. With such strength in depth, it’s hardly surprising that the juveniles have contributed significantly to his 25 Group 1 wins in Europe this season, three short of the record 28 wins he registered in 2017, and he won all three available events over the weekend, the William Hill Futurity at Doncaster (in which he also saddled second) as well as the Criterium International and Criterium de Saint-Cloud. Victory for Ballydoyle in the Futurity is a common theme, of course. In the years since 2015 that the race has been held at Doncaster, they have now on it five times, including with Auguste Rodin in 2022, and further back among their other winners it went to Camelot in 2011 which was the last time just five runners went to post.

Camelot ran out an easy winner on just his second start after overcoming the run of a steadily-run race in impressive fashion, but there was no hanging about in the latest renewal with Hawk Mountain taking the field along streamlined by his stable-companions Action and Benvenuto Cellini. After Lambourn’s brother Action threw down a challenge entering the last furlong, Hawk Mountain rallied to pass the post in a 116 timefigure which is the joint second-highest in the race since Camelot’s year, Action posting 115 and Benvenuto Cellini posting 108, like Hawk Mountain significant personal bests. Trying to work out which of the trio will turn out best next year is far from easy, given all of them had had already run three times, but if I had to pick one it would be Benvenuto Cellini who was having his first run on ground softer than good and whose physical make-up from the data available looks to be different to his stable companions. Figures made available by Total Performance Data revealed Benvenuto Cellini turned over a much longer stride far less quickly than the shorter-striding Hawk Mountain and Action, posting figures (24.17 feet, 2.19 strides per second) that were highly similar to those posted by Auguste Rodin in 2022 (24.04 feet, 2.24 strides per second).

Benvenuto Cellini had made mincemeat of Hardy Warrior, whom I shall come to shortly, in the Champions Juvenile at Leopardstown, earning a 10lb bigger upgrade than that horse after quickening right away at the end of a steadily-run race, and he might be the one out of the three who makes the most improvement when sent over a mile-and-a-half next season. Across at Saint-Cloud, Puerto Rico and Pierre Bonnard both advanced their reputations after wins in the Jean-Luc Lagardere and Zetland Stakes respectively. Seven went to post in the International but Puerto Rico never looked in any trouble after being taken to the front by Christophe Soumillon and despite being eased down in the final 200m – five of his opponents ran that section faster than he did according to the official tracking data – he still ran that section second fastest of all the winners on a day when six Group races graced the card. Obviously, Puerto Rico had a big advantage on form – he was 9lb clear on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings – but there was a clear dominance to his performance, particularly in the penultimate 200m section which he needed just 23 strides to cover in contrast to the 25 or more required by his rivals. If there was a runner behind him who is almost certainly better than their finishing position, it was Hardy Warrior who was held up off the pace and came widest into the straight but flattened out in the final 200m after running both previous sections fastest of all.

Also a runner in that Champions Juvenile was A Boy Name Susie, who finished last of four, albeit just half a length behind Hardy Warrior, and he gave that form another boost when pushing Pierre Bonnard closest in the Criterium. The official result shows that he was beaten two lengths, but he ran much better than that, making swift headway from last place widest of all around the final bend to dispute the lead with 400m to run before finding the more efficiently ridden winner – Pierre Bonnard covered 7.6m less than A Boy Named Susie – going away from him in the final 200m. The tracking data showed that Pierre Bonnard ran the last 600m in 35.85 seconds, approximately a length slower than Puerto Rico, mindful that the latter could arguably have run a couple of lengths faster, with the fastest last 600m being run by his stable-companion Isaac Newton who looked much more at home on this softer ground and over this longer trip than he had behind International third Cape Orator over 1600m on Arc weekend. All the same, with the hard-pulling maiden Proof still there at the finish, my suspicion is that this form is somewhat inferior to that shown by several other leading Classic candidates.

