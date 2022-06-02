Watch our free video replay of 200/1 winner Astapor at Hamilton as the rank outsider caused an almighty shock from the front end.
Trained by Lancashire handler John Riches and ridden by 3lb claimer Harry Russell, Astapor quickly established a clear lead on the far side and was not for catching.
The 43-rated maiden, who was 0 from 12 heading into the race, had previously managed a third over a mile at Chepstow but was last seen finishing 10th, beaten 27 lengths, over 1m4f at Catterick.
Drastically dropped in trip to six furlongs for the Book And Save At hamilton-park.co.uk Novice Stakes, the four-year-old Sixties Icon gelding was by far the most experienced in the field and he put that to good use.
The 8/15 favourite Parisiac, ridden by Graham Lee, raced more towards the stands' side but he couldn't reel in the front-running outsider who landed the £3942 first prize at huge odds.
Russell told Racing TV afterwards: "It's one of them things, it's racing. To be fair to Mr Richards he said he's a horse with plenty of speed. He travelled well and I never felt I was in any danger. He's gone away and won nicely.
"I couldn't feel anything coming, I was trying to glance at the big screen to see if anything was coming. Happy days!"
The winner, Astapor, had a Betfair SP of 1000 (999/1).
Betfair spokesperson, Barry Orr, said: "Although it’s not unique it is very unusual.
"Other notable winners to BSP at 1000 are most recently Sawbuck last month in Punchestown. Then you have to go back to 2010 when Maoi Chinn and Crianza both SP’d at the Exchange maximum, and Bermondsey Bob in 2008."
