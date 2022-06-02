Trained by Lancashire handler John Riches and ridden by 3lb claimer Harry Russell, Astapor quickly established a clear lead on the far side and was not for catching.

The 43-rated maiden, who was 0 from 12 heading into the race, had previously managed a third over a mile at Chepstow but was last seen finishing 10th, beaten 27 lengths, over 1m4f at Catterick.

Drastically dropped in trip to six furlongs for the Book And Save At hamilton-park.co.uk Novice Stakes, the four-year-old Sixties Icon gelding was by far the most experienced in the field and he put that to good use.

The 8/15 favourite Parisiac, ridden by Graham Lee, raced more towards the stands' side but he couldn't reel in the front-running outsider who landed the £3942 first prize at huge odds.

