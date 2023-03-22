Owner Charlotte McCracken went from being a bag of nerves to all smiles at Warwick following the debut victory over fences for Upagainstit, who she admitted to ‘chasing to the finish line’ in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Few people left the course happier than McCracken after the Donald McCain-trained six year old opened his account over larger obstacles at the first time of asking under Tom Bellamy in the two-mile contest.

Having fared moderately in four starts over hurdles this season the gelded son of Presenting looked much more at home switched to fences when rallying in determined fashion to deny 19-race maiden Eros a first victory under Rules by a neck.

McCracken said of her 12/1 winner: “I was chasing (him) to that finish line. To be honest, he probably doesn’t want it that soft but his jumping has won him the race.

“That’s what we brought him for to go over fences. He hadn’t done anything wrong over hurdles and he is a really nice horse.

“He didn’t handle Sedgefield last time and that was probably not the right track for him. We had him in at Market Rasen yesterday but we took him out as the ground was heavy.

“I was a bag of nerves today as the fences take a bit of jumping around here.

“I was hoping for the best and I really just wanted to see him have a nice round of jumping but I’m delighted he has won.”

Things are about to get even more exciting away from the racetrack for McCracken with her now-retired Listed winner Bannixtown Glory set to give birth to a foal by Blue Bresil, who is the sire of Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill, on April 5th.

She added: “Bannixtown Glory is in foal and is due to give birth shortly and hopefully the goal will make its way through to be trained by Donald (McCain).

“She was an amazing mare and I don’t think I will ever have another one like her. She was a star.”