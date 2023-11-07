Warwick Tuesday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Tuesday's meeting at Warwick.

Salver dream winner for Graves When Gary Moore pitched Salver to owner Keith Graves little did he think he would be celebrating a first victory in his own silks so soon, however that dream turned into reality just two weeks after purchasing the new apple of his eye at Warwick on Tuesday. While the three-year-old, who was purchased for 25,000 euros, has a way to go match the exploits of his dual Grade One winning half-brother Saldier the gelded son of Motivator looked a useful recruit to the jumping ranks following his victory in the Trustatrader trustatrader.com Juvenile Maiden Hurdle. Despite getting the last wrong in the two mile prize the 9/1 chance showed a smart turn off foot once straightened up by Jamie Moore to defeat fellow hurdles debutant Excelero by two- and three-quarter lengths.

