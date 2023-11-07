Warwick Tuesday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Tuesday's meeting at Warwick.
When Gary Moore pitched Salver to owner Keith Graves little did he think he would be celebrating a first victory in his own silks so soon, however that dream turned into reality just two weeks after purchasing the new apple of his eye at Warwick on Tuesday.
While the three-year-old, who was purchased for 25,000 euros, has a way to go match the exploits of his dual Grade One winning half-brother Saldier the gelded son of Motivator looked a useful recruit to the jumping ranks following his victory in the Trustatrader trustatrader.com Juvenile Maiden Hurdle.
Despite getting the last wrong in the two mile prize the 9/1 chance showed a smart turn off foot once straightened up by Jamie Moore to defeat fellow hurdles debutant Excelero by two- and three-quarter lengths.
Graves said: “He was going a bit all over the place at the last but that was his first start over hurdles. I’ve only had him two weeks and that is fantastic. Gary Moore was the one who suggested to buy him. He said he fancies him so I decided to have a go.
“Gary said it would be a learning curve for him today, but that he would be up there or thereabouts, and he was right. Jamie rode it exactly as he said he was going to do. This is my only horse I own outright but I’ve got shares with Heart Of The South Racing. Hopefully, he can go as high as possible.”
