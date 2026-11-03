Warwick Tuesday reports, reaction and free video replays

Although Loriko briefly threatened to challenge approaching the last, a mistake at the final fence put paid to those chances, allowing Un Sens A La Vie to cruise home by 25 lengths.

Meeting every fence foot perfect, the 4/11 favourite, barely had to get out of second gear to land the two mile prize under Sam Twiston-Davies to set up a tilt at bigger and better prizes later in the campaign.

After making a triumphant return to action over hurdles at Market Rasen, the son of Muhtathir made an instant impact in his new sphere when accounting for his sole rival, Loriko, in the Stan Mellor Memorial ‘Chasing Excellence’ Beginners’ Chase .

Willy Twiston-Davies plans to work back from the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree with Un Sens A La Vie , who put up a flawless performance to make a winning debut over fences at Warwick.

Twiston-Davies, who trains the winner in partnership with his dad Nigel, said: “Sam was really impressed. They went slow, and sprinted, but he is obviously a very fast horse. Sam came in and said he hadn’t been that fast on one for a while with the way he sprinted up the home straight, but he has always shown that at home as he has been very pacey.

“I loved his jumping down the back straight, I thought he was very good. We always thought chasing would make him a better horse again. He probably needed the run slightly at Market Rasen, but that race has worked out very well. He is very talented, and we haven’t got many horses that can lay up with him up the gallops.”

And, looking ahead towards long term targets, Twiston-Davies believes the Red Rum Handicap Chase at the Merseyside track could be a good option come the spring.

He added: “I think we will find another race like this for him. I want to get three runs under his belt as we can then look at spring targets when the ground is better. Last season I thought he would win the Betfair Hurdle, and we ran him on heavy ground, but he still finished fourth. Soft and heavy ground is not for him. He is quite a quick horse, so it is nice to run him on decent ground. Long term we will look at something at Aintree. I think flatter tracks are better for him, so that is why I am thinking of something like the Red Rum at Aintree.

“We ran him at Cheltenham last season in a Grade Two novices’ hurdle, and he slightly faltered up the hill, so the flatter tracks probably suit him better. Hopefully he will make into a graded chaser as he has got loads of scope, and he is very clever. Jumping is definitely his forte. He is an exciting horse, and the boys will have some fun with him.”

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