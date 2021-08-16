Trainer Harry Fry signed off what he described as a “frustrating” year in perfect fashion after Love Envoi (6/4 favourite) set up an outing at Graded race level when maintaining her unbeaten record with a clear cut success at Warwick on New Year’s Eve.

Despite tasting Grade One glory with Metier in the Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park in January, winners have been down on previous years for the Dorset handler in 2021 due to a combination of factors. With a number of smart prospects coming through, Fry appears to have plenty to look forward to in 2022 including the daughter of Westerner, who made it three from three by eight and a half lengths under Johnny Burke in the Poundland Foundation British Stallion Studs EBF Mares’ “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle (2m 5f). Fry said: “It has been a frustrating year particularly the last fortnight. “Having looked forward to Monday, December 27th, with Ask Me Early not getting to the Welsh Grand National and Forever Blessed getting wiped out early in the Grade One juvenile hurdle at Chepstow it just really summed up the last few weeks. “I’m delighted to end the year on a winner and hopefully we can start the New Year with one tomorrow and get off to a good start. “We have some nice young horses coming through and that is what it is all about so it is onwards and upwards.”



Love Envoi will now attempt to give Fry a second success in the Grade Two Jane Seymour Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown in February- a race he previously claimed with Jessber’s Dream in 2016. The trainer continued: “It wasn’t to our advantage that the hurdles were out but I’m pleased she was more settled today and that she was more professional. “I’m delighted to see her back up her debut win over hurdles under a penalty and we will now look to step her up in grade in the Jane Seymour at Sandown in February. “That should be ideal, a stiff finish on slow ground. She just gallops and jumps. She has no problems handling those conditions so we will take aim at that and see how we get on. “I’ve won the race with Jessber’s Dream and Misty Whisky was placed in it last year. “She can’t have done any more than she has done so far and she deserves to take her chance up in grade.”

Chester Williams ended what has been a successful year in the saddle with a fourth consecutive victory aboard In Rem in the Poundland-Where Great Prices Rule Handicap Hurdle (3m 2f). Having secured his first Listed success aboard Balko Saint at Kempton Park in October along with riding a breakthrough Cheltenham winner earlier this month, the 24 year old continued his fruitful partnership with the six year old when steering him to glory by half a length. Williams said of the 2/1 favourite: “He has just found his way. He needed three miles and a bit of time as he is a big rangy horse that is improving. Mentally, he is getting there all the time. “The ground was an unknown but we thought he would be better on soft ground as we thought he was winning despite the ground. “The second half of 2021 and the last two months I’ve been flying. I’ve been lucky to get on some good horses and getting good opportunities.”



Few people had a bigger smile on their face than trainer Katie Stephens who celebrated her first winner of the season after Templier claimed victory in the Poundland-Proud To Support Warwick Racecourse Handicap Chase 2m). Without a winner since April the 43 year old set the record straight after the 12/1 chance, who finished fifth in the two mile prize 12 months ago, ground his rivals into submission to score by an eased down 15 lengths under James Best. Stephens, who is based in Herefordshire, said: “My last winner was Royal Plaza at April and James Best rode him that day so there was a bit of something in the booking today. “I knew I had him spot on for today. He ran a nice race in it last year and he carried a stone more but he needed his wind doing, which we did in March. “We gave him a couple of spins over hurdles and he didn’t run badly last time. The ground is key to him and I was pleased when I saw what the weather forecast was.”