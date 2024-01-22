Warwick Monday review, reaction and video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Warwick on Monday as a horse with high-profile owners set himself up for a trip to Cheltenham in March.

Givemefive tees up Cheltenham trip Givemefive promoted celebrations across in America from two of the biggest names in the world of golf after setting up a potential tilt at the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March when maintaining his unbeaten record over hurdles with an emphatic success at Warwick on Monday. The Holy Roman Emperor gelding, who is part owned by 2017 and 2018 U.S Open winner and 2018, 2019 and 2023 PGA Championship hero Brooks Koepka and 2010 U.S Open winner Graeme McDowell made it two from two since joining Harry Derham in the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Juvenile Hurdle. Having taken time to warm to the task before making a winning debut for the Boxford handler at Market Rasen 46 days ago the 2/1 chance put in an assured round of jumping from the front under Paul O’Brien when turning the two mile contest into a procession. Holding a healthy advantage turning for home the former Johnny Murtagh-trained four-year-old, who run behind multiple Group One scorer Paddington during his early days, galloped on relentlessly before passing the post 18 lengths clear of runner-up, and 5/4 favourite, Orchestra.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Derham said: “I thought he had improved, but I was not expecting that. Paul (O’Brien) said not much will make the running and I said you ride a lot of winners from the front so go do that. “At four out he was more confident than I was as he was carrying a penalty against smart horses, but he is obviously a smart horse. “He got a fright at the first at Market Rasen, but his schooling all the way along has been great. It just took him four hurdles to get going last time. “He has schooled once between runs, but you can see he has got the hang of it. “He is a real professional little horse. Well done has to go to my cousin Megan (Nicholls) who found him. “Graeme (McDowell), Brooks (Koepka) and Daniel Gambill (other part owner) are great guys and they were all watching the race in Florida. My WhatsApp has been going mad with messages after that.”

Following the race Derham hinted he could now switch Givemefive’s Festival target from the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, better known as the Fred Winter, to the JCB Triumph Hurdle which he was quoted at 25/1 for by Paddy Power. He added: “We were hoping he might go and run in the Fred Winter and you could go for the Adonis (Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton Park) before that. “Entries close for the Triumph Hurdle tomorrow and I’m going to enter him after winning like that carrying a penalty. “I need to think about it. To run in the Fred Winter he needs to have another run. If he didn’t need to have another run then I would almost certainly run him in the Fred Winter. He took two weeks to get over the last run, and I can’t imagine he has had an easy race there, even though he has won. “I’m not going to commit to anything now, but it is a nice problem to have.” Rest of the action... Defeat on Saturday at the hands of Leinster might not have been the result Leicester Tigers would have hoped for in the Investec Champions Cup, but several members of the Gallagher Premiership outfit had their spirits lifted following the victory of Either Or. The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old, who is owned by Canter Banter Racing, which includes six members of the Tigers squad, opened her account under rules with a game performance in the opening division of the Welcombe Hills Vineyard Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. Taking command of matters on the run down to the second last the 11/8 chance, who finished second on her debut under rules at the track in November, stayed on well to defeat Victoria Milano by two and a quarter lengths to give jockey Nico de Boinville his first winner since returning to the saddle from a broken collarbone.

Katie Croft, who runs Canter Banter Racing with David Fehily, said: “Dave knows one of the Leicester lads quite well and he managed to get a few of them involved in this one. “It was very soft ground the last day she ran here and she just took a blow as it was her first run of the season, but we were happy with it. “We were very confident coming into the race today as she has done everything nicely at home. Her jumping is her biggest asset and fences will be her forte in the future. “She is a real hardy mare and the further they went the better she got. I’d say we will go for another race like this under a penalty next.” An outing in the Grade Two Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices Hurdle at Sandown beckons for Smiling Getaway, who kickstarted a double for Nigel Twiston-Davies and Sam Twiston-Davies in the second division of the two miles three furlongs contest. Showing stamina is very much her forte the 13/8 chance, who made a winning debut over hurdles at Ludlow, mastered odds-on favourite Break My Soul by eight lengths.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said: “That was very pleasing and she really showed her class. Ludlow is an easy two miles five (furlongs) but I wasn’t worried about dropping back in trip on that ground. “It was hard work out there and I was always hopeful she would get the better of the favourite late on. Everything she does is special as she is a lovely mare. She is probably the best mare I have, although Manimole is pretty good as well. “She will go to Sandown Park now on February 15 for the Grade Two there and hopefully she will end up at Cheltenham.” Owner Caroline Beresford-Wylie described Ballycamus as a ‘real trier’ after completing the Twiston-Davies’ brace when returning to winning ways in the racingtv.com/freetrial Novices’ Handicap Chase which the 9-2 chance claimed by two and a half lengths. Beresford-Wylie said: “He is a lovely little horse that is a real trier. At Newbury last time he took the second last fence with him and he just got stuck in the ground as he couldn’t jump out of it. “He isn’t the biggest horse, but he is a great jumper. He has been a great horse to own as he is hardly ever out of the placings.”

Trainer Victoria Collins was not shy in hiding her emotions when running out down the all-weather walkway to congratulate Immy Robinson and D’Jango (9/1), who reeled in Tea Clipper in dramatic fashion late in the Willoughby De Broke Open Hunters’ Chase. Looking booked for a place at best the evergreen 11-year-old kept on tenaciously during the closing strides of the three mile test to pick up the 4/9 favourite, whose stride shortened close home, before obliging by a length and three quarters much to the delight to the Broadway handler.

