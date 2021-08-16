A review of the action from Warwick on Friday as Do Your Job lived up to his name for trainer Michael Scudamore.

Owner Mark Dunphy is beginning to dream of aiming his pride and joy Do Your Job at bigger prizes following his debut victory over fences at Warwick, but admitted watching the win was “the most nervous I’ve been” at a racecourse. Having signed off last season finishing second in the Grade One Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree, the Michael Scudamore-trained seven-year-old went one better on his switch to fences in the Jewson Stan Mellor Memorial Novices’ Chase. The 3/1 chance had his task made easier in the two mile contest, which was claimed last year by subsequent Grade One winner Allmankind, when leader For Pleasure fell at the fourth last, bringing down favourite Edwardstone in the process. Kept up to his work over the final three fences the gelded son of Fame And Glory found more than enough to repel Nickolson, who was the only other finisher, by a length and a half.

Following the race Do Your Job was introduced by Sky Bet at 50/1 for the Sporting Life Arkle at this season’s Cheltenham Festival. Dunphy said: “I just wanted to see him enjoy it and come back safe and sound and then we can plot things ahead. We didn’t shy away from any of those good horses like My Drogo and Metier last season. To take on a 150 rated horse first time out wasn’t the plan but thank God he jumped beautifully. “I’ve owned about 30-odd racehorses and this was the most nervous I’ve been as I’ve loved this horse from day one. “I fell in love with this horse the day I got him at the sales. The bond was there straight away when he stuck his head over the stable door. I wouldn’t swap this horse for the world and I’ve already turned a lot of big money down for him. “Michael said ‘this could be the best horse I’ve ever trained’, but I think this horse is proving Michael right and we don’t know where we can go.” Herefordshire handler Scudamore added: “It is hard to know quite what to make of it but I’m really pleased with him. I thought he jumped well enough and his jumping got better as he warmed up through the race. He hadn’t had the cleanest run coming into today and I think he will come on a lot for today. “The most obvious one to compare him to is Next Sensation who was a Grand Annual winner. They are very similar builds but mentally they are different as Next Sensation was wild and he is very relaxed and sensible. In terms of natural ability he is probably the best horse we have had from that angle. He has just got to keep proving it on track now.” As for immediate plans Scudamore intends to take small steps with Do Your Job before stepping him back up in class. He added: “I suppose in an ideal world we will look for something similar next time and if he is good enough then start to get a bit more excited around Christmas. Two miles is his trip. “He mixed it in some good race last season and he wasn’t found wanting too much in those.”