Warwick and Newbury tips: Preview and best value bet selections for Saturday February 8

It's been a good start to the year for Matt Brocklebank's profitable column - log-in for free with your Sporting Life, ITV7 or Sky Bet account to check out the latest Saturday preview and big-priced tips.

Value Bet tips: Saturday February 8 1pt win Santos Blue in 1.50 Newbury at 14/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt win Smarty Wild in 3.15 Warwick at 7/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral, BetVictor) 1pt e.w. King William Rufus in 3.35 Newbury at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sporting Life Plus Value Bet Price Guarantee Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to Sporting Life Plus readers with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* for ONE HOUR from the time of publication* - max £25. Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races). *One-hour price guaranteed has now expired.

Sir Gino missing Newbury this Saturday should make for a competitive and potentially quite entertaining edition of the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Game Spirit Chase, a race that the returning Edwardstone had just about wrapped up down the back straight following an exhibition of jumping and galloping 12 months ago. It will be interesting to see if we get a similar ride from Tom Cannon this year because unless he’s sent on too then the wide-margin Windsor handicap winner Matata could have it all his own way and prove a hard horse to peg back. It’ll always be at the back of my mind that Matata might prove vulnerable late on in Graded company, and I wouldn’t be desperate to take the revised prices (2/1 or thereabouts) about him in a race quite as trappy as this. You could argue that 9/1 outsider JPR One still has plenty more to offer at a decent level and he did beat Matata at Lingfield last January, and successfully concede a couple of pounds to Djelo in the Haldon Gold Cup earlier this season too, so is dangerous to strike a line through if getting a strong pace to run down - which does look likely. It’s not a race I’ll be betting in, likewise the William Hill Bet10 Get10 On Racing Denman Chase which sees upped-in-trip Djelo having to concede weight all round. Hitman at odds-against for a ‘top three finish’ would be my idea of the safest way to play it after his excellent effort in defeat under a big weight in an Ascot handicap last time, but I can let those opportunities come and go without losing too much sleep. CLICK IMAGE BELOW: £40 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet

The William Hill Hurdle may be lacking a progressive novice or three, but from a betting point of view I don’t mind too much that the Irish trainers seem content to wait for Cheltenham with their high-class two-mile handicappers. That appears to have created an open-looking betting heat although it wouldn’t be a shock if Joyeuse continued to shorten having already come in for good support since the declarations were made on Thursday morning. Nicky Henderson’s lightly-raced mare has a lovely profile coming into just her second handicap after a good run at Cheltenham when last seen, and has evidently been laid out for something sizeable. She’s not alone in that regard, though, and the likes of Favour And Fortune, Fiercely Proud and Washington are all on the radar back from short breaks, along with KING WILLIAM RUFUS, who looks the best each-way bet having crept in at the bottom of the weights.

Local trainer Chris Gordon – among the winners at Kempton on Friday and no stranger to success in this very race – runs three in the feature handicap, including his 2023 hero Aucunrisque, but that one and Our Champ would be much happier on good ground, whereas we know King William Rufus handles some ease underfoot. He technically started the campaign as a second-season novice, having only won his maiden at the end of last March, but he’s picked up plenty of experience along the way and his form continues to work out really well. After the near-miss on his comeback at Fontwell in early-October, he was second over this course and distance to the well-handicapped Aurigny Mill (now rated 9lb higher after another subsequent win) and then followed home the even better-treated Kabral Du Mathan on that horse's handicap debut at Kempton. Kabral Du Mathan came out to get within a short-head of Fiercely Proud in the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle, before filling the runner-up spot behind Secret Squirrel in another really strong race at Windsor. He's clearly highly-progressive. It’s nothing new for King William Rufus to bump into quality prospects as he was second to Captain Teague and third behind Gidleigh Park during his bumper days too, but sooner or later he’s going to land on a nice pot himself and I can draw a line through his most recent effort at Chepstow as it looked to come too soon, just a week on from a richly-deserved and commanding victory at Ascot. The assessor hit him hard for that six-length triumph so a quick turnaround under a 7lb penalty – before his 10lb hike kicked in – made plenty of sense at the time but Gordon has now had time to take stock and aim at a valuable prize. I’d be very surprised if we’ve seen the best of King William Rufus at this stage of his career as he’s a bit of a unit and should continue to fill out his frame. He probably wouldn’t want desperate conditions but that doesn’t look like being the case and, with Charlie Maggs taking off 5lb and a prominent ride nearly always an advantage in these big-field handicaps, his chances currently look underestimated by the market.

Earlier on, SANTOS BLUE might be worth having on side in the William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle. Another partnered by a decent 5lb claiming rider in Ben Sutton, Dan Skelton’s charge is still unexposed over three miles having only twice raced at the trip during his time under Rules, the first of which yielded an excellent, close-up third to Broadway Boy at Cheltenham in April 2023.

He was a well-held seventh when stepped back up to three at Haydock last winter but that’s pretty specialist stuff at times around there and recent evidence has strongly suggested he’s worth another go. In fact, this horse’s latest second at Hereford – when conceding just over a stone in weight to the winner – was close to career-best form on paper and he’s been eased another pound, meaning he runs off just 3lb higher than when successful on heavy going on Midlands National day at Uttoxeter last March. He’s arguably not brilliantly handicapped on that basis but Santos Blue has won five of his 15 hurdle starts and is just one of those very solid handicappers who tries harder than most. At this stage of the season, when the weather gets a bit grim in particular, he’s precisely the sort you want gunning for you at double-figure odds. Click image below: Bet £5 Get £30 In Free Bets

The ITV4 fare from Warwick looks largely uncompetitive but there’s definitely a case for SMARTY WILD looking a touch over-priced in the Unibet Middle Distance Series Veterans’ Handicap Chase. These type of races aren’t to the liking of every punter and I get that but what I like about this horse is that he brings some of the strongest veterans’ chase form of this season to the table, having been third best behind a resurgent Copperhead and the quality 13-year-old Sam Brown (runs in the Denman) in the rescheduled three-mile Series Final at Market Rasen last month.