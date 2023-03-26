Warren Greatrex admits it would give his team a "big lift" if either Bill Baxter or Ici La Reine could continue his resurgence in form by hitting the target during next month’s Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.

Last season proved an especially challenging one for the Lambourn handler who saddled 13 winners domestically - his lowest total since his first term with a licence during the 2009/10 Jump season. However, after enduring one of the most challenging periods of his career the Grade One-winning trainer has seen the green shoots of recovery start to appear with his string steadily building in quality and results improving on the track. Although absent from the action at the Cheltenham Festival the 48-year-old intends to be in the thick of things on Merseyside with two horses he hopes can develop into stable flag bearers in seasons to come and help reassert his name up the ladder.

Greatrex, who moved to his current base at Rhonehurst from his former site Uplands Stables in 2021, said: “It has been hard over the last 18 months when you have been competing at the top table like we have and then to suddenly have a dip. “We have some nice young horses coming through, including Bill Baxter and Ici La Reine, so the future looks bright. “Things like last season either breaks you or makes you stronger but anyone that knows me knows that I’m a stubborn so and so. I want to be back competing at the top level and we have proved time and time again we can do it. “We’ve already hit 20 winners this season which is brilliant and if I can squeeze it to 25 then great. If I can get a big winner on the back of that, especially at Aintree, which is one of my favourite meetings of the year, it would cap it all off and give us all a big lift.” In line to take to the track first is Ici La Reine, who will bid to extend her unbeaten record in the Grade Two Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Bumper on Opening Day. The daughter of Presenting arrives at the track seeking a hat-trick of wins after securing a brace of all-weather bumper victories gained at Newcastle earlier this year. And Greatrex is confident that the switch to turf in the two miles one furlong contest, which her aunt La Bague Au Roi finished seventh in 2016, will bring about more improvement. He said: “She was a gorgeous looking mare when she arrived. I thought she had a chance first time out but I was surprised how well she did it as I thought she would be greener. “It was not a great performance visually last time but everything went wrong as they went no gallop and she was keen and then a horse got injured in front of her and it set her alight. One thing she has done in both runs is hit the line really strong. “Dylan (Kitts, jockey) has ridden her both times and he has struggled to pull her up. She has not raced on grass yet but I think that will improve her. She has come out of that last race very well.” While Ici La Reine has a long way to go to match the exploits of her dual Grade One winning aunt, Greatrex believes the added emphasis on stamina on this occasion will work in her favour. He added: “She is not flamboyant and she wouldn’t be as elegant as La Bague Au Roi but she has got a lot of the same traits. She is a bit on her toes all the time but she will be exciting and I think she is very smart. “I think she is more of a stayer and that will hold her in good stead at Aintree as I think you have to stay in that race. It is a quick track but because they go a good gallop and with there being a long home straight you have to stay and that is one thing she will do.”

The switch to fences appears to have unlocked further improvement in Bill Baxter, who Greatrex hopes can get in at the foot of the weights for the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase. With three victories over large obstacles to his name this season Gretreax believes the Milan gelding is ‘made’ for the two miles and five furlong test over the unique Grand National fences should he make the final field for the race. Greatrex said: “Bill Baxter has won three from his last four. He would have probably won four over fences this season had it not been for an unlucky fall at Hereford. “He ran really well in a few hurdles last season but he never really got his ground. We ran him one day at Ayr and it was too quick for him and he was never moving the same after that and that put paid to the rest of the season. “His first run this season over fences was a bit disappointing but my horses were needing it. He was then brilliant at Lingfield, and Kelso, then back at Kelso the last day when Sean (Bowen) was very impressed. “The plan is to go to Aintree. He is in the Topham, whether he gets in I’m not sure and it will be touch and go. “I think the Topham is made for him especially if it gets wet as he is a good horse on soft and heavy ground. He just seems to be able to go through those conditions very well. The ground is always safe at Aintree and they always do a fantastic job. If he could have rain falling before it that would enhance his chances.”