Following a missing person’s appeal Thompson’s body was later discovered by Thames Valley Police at around 4pm on Saturday in an area close to the Berkshire village.

A keen rock music fan and Chelsea FC supporter, Thompson, who joined Greatrex in July 2020 following a spell with Harry Fry, was last sighted at 5pm on Thursday.

In what has been one of the toughest periods of his life the Grade One-winning handler will turn to Emitom , Bill Baxter and High Stakes to help try and lift the spirits of himself and the rest of his team following the death of the popular 25-year-old.

It is the second member of staff Greatrex and his team have had to come to terms with losing in the past 12 months after 19-year-old Michael Pitt, was found dead in Hungerford in July.

Paying tribute, Greatrex said: “It is a very tough time for David’s family and everyone that knew him here. He was a lovely lad that loved his horses. He came to us after a lady called Susie Goodall, from a charity called The Bridge Of Hope, which helps children and young adults find a better way of life through horse racing, got in touch with us.

“He was a Chelsea fan, and he loved his rock music. He used to save up for a guitar when he had enough money together and I believe he had seven in all. He was always listening to music around the yard. He was a polite lad with a great sense of humour that was very kind. He didn’t ride out but he loved his horses.

“We heard on Saturday morning that he had died and it was really hard to take, especially in the circumstances that we lost Michael Pitt last summer who was another person that was the life and soul of the yard and was a great part of the team.

“With neither lad you would ever imagine this would happen. There was no real signs. David’s childhood had been a bit broken and he hit low at times but in the yard you would never see any signs of that. We are a big family here and to lose a member of the team is not easy to take.

“Everyone does get on well here from the top down but it has been very tough but we will get through it.

“We just need to stick together and hopefully the horses can have a good end to the season and that will bring us some joy again. It would give everyone a real boost if we could get a winner this weekend to put everyone in a positive frame of mind.”

Up first for Greatrex on Saturday will be stable stalwart Emitom, who will bid to become the third dual winner of the William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle (3m ½f) by scoring for the first time since his victory in the 2020 renewal of the Grade Two prize.

Having finished second on his return to hurdles at Lingfield on his latest start, Gretreax hopes the application of a set of cheekpieces can help revive the fortunes of the eight year old.

He said: “He won this two years ago in similar conditions to the ones that will be there on Saturday. Last season he wasn’t in the same form as he has been this season.

“I was disappointed with Lingfield as I expected him to win that. I think because he has had some aches and pains it is a case of whether his mind is letting him go through with it as he hung fire a bit at Lingfield.

“We’ve put cheekpieces on him this time. He is definitely better on a flat track as where he struggled at Lingfield was coming down the hill but a flat track on heavy ground should suit him.

“I know if he does turn up he has the ability to be in the shake up for sure but on what he has done this season he does need to step up. I’m hopeful more than confident.”