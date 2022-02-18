Warren Greatrex hopes his three runners at Haydock can do his yard proud and provide the team with a real boost by securing victory in honour of stable staff member David Thompson, who died over the weekend.
In what has been one of the toughest periods of his life the Grade One-winning handler will turn to Emitom, Bill Baxter and High Stakes to help try and lift the spirits of himself and the rest of his team following the death of the popular 25-year-old.
A keen rock music fan and Chelsea FC supporter, Thompson, who joined Greatrex in July 2020 following a spell with Harry Fry, was last sighted at 5pm on Thursday.
Following a missing person’s appeal Thompson’s body was later discovered by Thames Valley Police at around 4pm on Saturday in an area close to the Berkshire village.
It is the second member of staff Greatrex and his team have had to come to terms with losing in the past 12 months after 19-year-old Michael Pitt, was found dead in Hungerford in July.
Paying tribute, Greatrex said: “It is a very tough time for David’s family and everyone that knew him here. He was a lovely lad that loved his horses. He came to us after a lady called Susie Goodall, from a charity called The Bridge Of Hope, which helps children and young adults find a better way of life through horse racing, got in touch with us.
“He was a Chelsea fan, and he loved his rock music. He used to save up for a guitar when he had enough money together and I believe he had seven in all. He was always listening to music around the yard. He was a polite lad with a great sense of humour that was very kind. He didn’t ride out but he loved his horses.
“We heard on Saturday morning that he had died and it was really hard to take, especially in the circumstances that we lost Michael Pitt last summer who was another person that was the life and soul of the yard and was a great part of the team.
“With neither lad you would ever imagine this would happen. There was no real signs. David’s childhood had been a bit broken and he hit low at times but in the yard you would never see any signs of that. We are a big family here and to lose a member of the team is not easy to take.
“Everyone does get on well here from the top down but it has been very tough but we will get through it.
“We just need to stick together and hopefully the horses can have a good end to the season and that will bring us some joy again. It would give everyone a real boost if we could get a winner this weekend to put everyone in a positive frame of mind.”
Up first for Greatrex on Saturday will be stable stalwart Emitom, who will bid to become the third dual winner of the William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle (3m ½f) by scoring for the first time since his victory in the 2020 renewal of the Grade Two prize.
Having finished second on his return to hurdles at Lingfield on his latest start, Gretreax hopes the application of a set of cheekpieces can help revive the fortunes of the eight year old.
He said: “He won this two years ago in similar conditions to the ones that will be there on Saturday. Last season he wasn’t in the same form as he has been this season.
“I was disappointed with Lingfield as I expected him to win that. I think because he has had some aches and pains it is a case of whether his mind is letting him go through with it as he hung fire a bit at Lingfield.
“We’ve put cheekpieces on him this time. He is definitely better on a flat track as where he struggled at Lingfield was coming down the hill but a flat track on heavy ground should suit him.
“I know if he does turn up he has the ability to be in the shake up for sure but on what he has done this season he does need to step up. I’m hopeful more than confident.”
The forecast heavy ground is expected to play to the strengths of Bill Baxter, who will look to make his presence felt off a featherweight of 10st 3lbs in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (3m ½f).
Greatrex said: “I do think this horse has been unfortunate as we have not had his ground apart from his first run at Ffos Las as he wants soft, heavy ground. I think he is better than the mark he has got. He will definitely get the trip as he is a proper stayer.
“I was probably going to be asking too much in the Prestige off his mark of 119. I would expect a really good run from him with the ground and trip in his favour.”
Greatrex admits it would be “unreal” if multiple point-to-point scorer High Stakes could open his account under Rules and deliver his landlords Jim and Claire Bryce a Grade Two victory in the Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle (3m 1/2f).
He said: “The ground at Lingfield probably wasn’t as deep as he would like it. He has been knocking at the door and he was purchased to compete in these better races.
“He finished second first time out then he would have been third or fourth in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury before falling but he definitely needed the step up in trip which we gave him at Lingfield.
“He ran another great race so we thought why not throw his hat in the ring again. Physically he is big and strong and he can handle testing conditions well.
“If there is chinks in any other horses armour he will find it. I would expect improvement on this ground. He has a high level of ability and he deserved to win a good race.
“Jim and Claire have been so supportive and have been a real help to all of us and have invested heavily into the sport.
“They have got some nice young horses but to bag them a Grade Two would be unreal and we would be able to celebrate in style.”