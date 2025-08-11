Warm weather and quick ground ideal for Frost At Dawn in Nunthorpe

Trainer William Knight believes Frost At Dawn is in peak conditions ahead of contesting the Group 1 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes, at York on Friday August 22.

The four-year-old filly showed blistering speed to finish second in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. And she followed up by running a fine race, despite not being suited by good to soft ground, when fourth in the Group 2 King George Stakes at Goodwood. Newmarket based-Knight said: “She seems in really good nick – she’ll go to York for the Nunthorpe now. She doesn’t need to do much between now and then, she’s put her weight back on already. “I just hope and pray the rain stays away at York and if it’s good to firm ground there I think she could run a massive race. “I think she’s in the form of her life at the moment – she just looks so much stronger this year. And I think York will really suit her as a track. “I just think it’s key that rain stays away and we get a good preparation from now into York. And if she can repeat the form from her Ascot run, that puts her bang there.”

Stablemate Sir Busker is poised to return to York for what could be his last ever race at the end of a long and high-achieving career. Among his 59 races, the nine-year-old has won the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire and also finished third to the brilliant Baaeed in the Group 1 Juddmonte International. Last year at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, Sir Busker showed he still has what it takes when winning the Sky Bet Steve Birch Finale (Heritage) Handicap. The Kennet Valley Syndicates-owned gelding is once more aimed at the same extended mile and a quarter contest (Saturday 23 August) – which could be his last dance, in what is the last race of the festival. Kennet Valley Syndicates racing manager, Sam Hoskins said: “The idea is to run him in the Finale handicap, to try and win it again this year. And that may be his last race, that’s what we’re thinking. “He’s absolutely loved York – that long straight there has really suited him – and it does feel a real fitting place to finish it off. “We’ve had some great days at York in the past, not just with him, and we love going there and his finale in the ‘Finale’ seems very appropriate.”

Sir Busker swoops at Royal Ascot