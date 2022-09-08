The well-backed 13/2 chance travelled nicely in a first-time hood under Frankie Dettori after failing to settle in the Galtres Stakes at York last time.

She got into a nice rhythm early in this contest as River Of Stars took them along under Richard Kingscote, who opted to stay in the centre of the track rounding the turn for home.

Dettori tacked along with the little group towards the stands' side and it was soon obvious he was going better than Jim Crowley on 6/4 favourite Eshaada, who plugged on for second, beaten two and three quarter lengths.

Believe in Love finished third.