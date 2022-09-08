John & Thady Gosden's Mimikyu ran out a very easy winner of the Group 2 Coral Park Hill Fillies' Stakes at Doncaster on Thursday.
The well-backed 13/2 chance travelled nicely in a first-time hood under Frankie Dettori after failing to settle in the Galtres Stakes at York last time.
She got into a nice rhythm early in this contest as River Of Stars took them along under Richard Kingscote, who opted to stay in the centre of the track rounding the turn for home.
Dettori tacked along with the little group towards the stands' side and it was soon obvious he was going better than Jim Crowley on 6/4 favourite Eshaada, who plugged on for second, beaten two and three quarter lengths.
Believe in Love finished third.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
John Gosden said: "At York it went wrong, we thought she'd win the Galtres well.
"She got stacked wide and pulled very hard. We put the hood on here, she sat in last and relaxed well.
"She's in two races, the Prix de Royallieu on Arc weekend or the Group One for fillies' and mares' on Champions Day, which funnily enough her sister [Journey] won."
Paddy Power went 8/1 from 25s about Mimikyu for the Ascot race on October 15.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.