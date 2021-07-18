Waldkonig’s season in the balance confirms John Gosden

The four-year-old has raced only five times in his life and was last seen winning the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown in April.

He missed the second half of last season with a tooth infection, which required two operations, but he remains a horse of untapped potential.

“He’s still on the easy list – he got a nasty foot infection which the vets have been battling with,” said Gosden.

“It has just kept him away from games and it’s been frustrating.

“He’s had no luck, that horse. It’s been one thing after another, bless him.

“I hope he’ll be back this season, but it’s in the hands of the vets.”