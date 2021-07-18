Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Waldkonig does enough at Sandown
Waldkonig does enough at Sandown

Waldkonig’s season in the balance confirms John Gosden

By Sporting Life
18:40 · SUN July 18, 2021

John Gosden hopes to have Waldkonig back in action this season, but the lightly-raced colt is still on the easy list.

The four-year-old has raced only five times in his life and was last seen winning the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown in April.

He missed the second half of last season with a tooth infection, which required two operations, but he remains a horse of untapped potential.

“He’s still on the easy list – he got a nasty foot infection which the vets have been battling with,” said Gosden.

“It has just kept him away from games and it’s been frustrating.

“He’s had no luck, that horse. It’s been one thing after another, bless him.

“I hope he’ll be back this season, but it’s in the hands of the vets.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING