Waardah records game win in Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

But armed with a sizable weight-for-age swing in her favour the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned filly was not for relenting after doing more than enough close home to score by three quarters of a length.

However, after striking the front she was forced to pull out all the stops from the returning Danielle, one of two runners in the race for John and Thady Gosden, who was making her first start in 266 days.

Always travelling well in the hands of jockey Callum Rodriguez the 7/2 chance moved to the front of the field entering the final quarter of a mile of the race before quickly opening up a slender advantage.

Having claimed Listed glory at the track on her previous start the daughter of Postponed made her Group Two debut a winning one when displaying an abundance of stamina in the one mile six furlong test.

Burrows said: “Callum said she switched off great, but in hindsight he got there a bit sooner than he would have liked. She is not a slow horse and she has got gears.

“She is by Postponed out of a New Approach mare and if you look further back there I was pretty confident she would stay. She has always shown up and I wasn’t surprised she won first time out at Sandown, but I was a little bit disappointed in the Listed race at Newmarket as I felt that is where she would be judging by her at home.

“She had been keen in the spring so I ran her over a mile at Southwell in a nice fillies handicap to get the buzz out of her and fortunately she has come forward from that

“It was a big thing that we knew we would handle here and I was happy to see the rain come on Thursday as I do think she is a little bit better with a bit of juice in the ground. I was as confident as you could be.

“Callum got on great with her. She has got a little kink in her and you do have to know her. He has done great for me and we have a great strike rate together.

“The weight-for-age is always nice, but with her owner there is never any pressure and it has worked out well.”

And looking beyond today an outing in the Pertemps Yorkshire Oaks at York next month could be next on the agenda.

He added: “I would have no qualms about dropping her back to a mile and a half. If she comes out of this well, and there was a little bit of juice in the ground at York, we would seriously consider the Yorkshire Oaks.

“The Park Hill was in my mind, but she has a penalty in that. We could perhaps work back from Champions Day with her at Ascot.

“She is not a slow filly and she has got a few gears.”