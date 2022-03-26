Volatile Analyst collared Diligent Harry in the final strides to spring a 12/1 surprise in the Listed SBK Cammidge Trophy Stakes at Doncaster.

The betting for the six-furlong contest was dominated by Diligent Harry and Garrus and the riders of both horses were content to take a lead as Justanotherbottle took the field along in the early stages. Everything looked to be going smoothly for backers of Diligent Harry when he moved to the front entering the final furlong, but Callum Rodriguez conjured a late run from Volatile Analyst who came through from the rear of the field to get the verdict in the final strides. The official winning margin was a head as 12/1 shot Volatile Analyst turned over Diligent Harry, who was sent off the 7/4 favourite.

"He's an absolute pleasure to ride," said winning rider Rodriguez. "He's such a talented horse and he's won a couple of good ones now. It's nice that he's done it at this level because we've always held him in high regard. Hopefully, he can have a good year now. "He's a bit of a fiery character and he wants to get on with it and gets a bit warm, but it certainly doesn't slow him down. "I was always pretty confident through the race. He got into a lovely rhythm and I know that he stays the extra furlong as well. The further we went through the race the better he was getting and I was always felt like I was getting on top. "He really came into himself last year and he's just done that there. If he can keep on going like that, hopefully there might be a big one in him."