Virgin Bet Solario Stakes report and replay: Aablan battles to victory

Aablan maintained his unbeaten record when snatching what looked an unlikely victory in the Virgin Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown.

A winner at Newmarket on debut, Charlie Appleby's charge was sent off the 7/4 favourite at Sandown but having been keen, he was asked to throw down his challenge to the freewheeling leader Inishfallen (22/1) passing the two-furlong marker. The response wasn't electric, though, and Starlore, trying to follow in his sire Kingman's hoofprints by winning the Group Three contest, swept down the outside, past the eventual winner and into second place. However, he couldn't sustain his run - in contrast to Aablan who lengthened again upon meeting the rising ground to hit the front close home and beat the pacesetting runner-up by a neck.

Paddy Power and Betfair reacted by cutting the winner to 14/1 (from 25s) for the Darley Dewhurst at Newmarket. The winning rider James Doyle told ITV Racing: "We thought he had a certain level of ability going into his first race but it was a bit messy, there weren't many runners, and I had to pop out with three to run so wasn't able to teach him that much. Today was another learning curve and he's pretty flamboyant in his early paces so I was keen to try and conserve that energy. "The race couldn't have worked out much better. I was able to get that cover straight away which helped him. He found a rhythm even if took a bit of time and was nicely under control on the bend and ultimately got to the line really well. "I was keen once we straightened up to let him gradually go through his paces, he doesn't have an electric turn of foot but I knew the distance and the stiff finish would be perfect for him. Going further is going to be better for him too. "Charlie does the race planning and a lot will depend on how he takes the race so I don't think they'll be in any great rush to make a decision on a target. He's a lively character and takes a bit of managing but the boys and everyone at home have done a great job with him."

Aablan works his way to the front in the Solario