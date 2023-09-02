Virgin Bet Solario Stakes report and replay: Aablan battles to victory

Aablan maintained his unbeaten record when snatching what looked an unlikely victory in the Virgin Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown.
A winner at Newmarket on debut, Charlie Appleby's charge was sent off the 7/4 favourite at Sandown but having been keen, he was asked to throw down his challenge to the freewheeling leader Inishfallen (22/1) passing the two-furlong marker.
The response wasn't electric, though, and Starlore, trying to follow in his sire Kingman's hoofprints by winning the Group Three contest, swept down the outside, past the eventual winner and into second place.
However, he couldn't sustain his run - in contrast to Aablan who lengthened again upon meeting the rising ground to hit the front close home and beat the pacesetting runner-up by a neck.
Paddy Power and Betfair reacted by cutting the winner to 14/1 (from 25s) for the Darley Dewhurst at Newmarket.
The winning rider James Doyle told ITV Racing: "We thought he had a certain level of ability going into his first race but it was a bit messy, there weren't many runners, and I had to pop out with three to run so wasn't able to teach him that much. Today was another learning curve and he's pretty flamboyant in his early paces so I was keen to try and conserve that energy.
"The race couldn't have worked out much better. I was able to get that cover straight away which helped him. He found a rhythm even if took a bit of time and was nicely under control on the bend and ultimately got to the line really well.
"I was keen once we straightened up to let him gradually go through his paces, he doesn't have an electric turn of foot but I knew the distance and the stiff finish would be perfect for him. Going further is going to be better for him too.
"Charlie does the race planning and a lot will depend on how he takes the race so I don't think they'll be in any great rush to make a decision on a target. He's a lively character and takes a bit of managing but the boys and everyone at home have done a great job with him."
Appleby's assistant Alex Merriam added: “He had only had the one run coming into today and I thought James (Doyle) gave him a lovely ride and taught him a fair bit. A furlong out I thought we weren’t going to win, and James has said he is a horse that wants a mile in time so that is probably what we will look at next.
“He was workmanlike (first time out) but he is a big raw horse and he is entitled to take a bit of time and learn on the job. I think James has taught him a good bit there. He has done it the right way and got him to settle. I thought he gave him a lovely ride. I thought two down he was going to win quite easily as he travelled into it, whether it was just through greenness or that he wants the mile, but he has got the job done in quite a competitive race, so we are happy with him.”
Following the race, which Appleby’s was winning for a third time having also taken the 2017 renewal with subsequent Derby winner Masar, who was also partnered by Doyle, Aablan was made a 25/1 chance for next year’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas with Paddy Power and Betfair.
Although no immediate plans were made, Merriam hinted Aablan’s next start would likely to be over a mile.
Merriam added: “To be honest Charlie said we will get him home and probably go a mile, but there were no immediate plans. He is a big raw horse so he might need a bit of time between his races. We will see how we go. I’d say we would probably start at a mile next year and go from there. Whether he gets a bit further he could in time.”
