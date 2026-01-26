Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase Horse-by-Horse Guide

Nic Doggett runs the rule over the entries for Saturday's Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and concludes that Fergal O'Brien could be celebrating a first Grade 1 chase success.

2026 Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase When: 14:40, Saturday January 31

Where: Sandown Racecourse

First prize: £56,950

Going: Soft, heavy in places

DOYEN QUEST (Trainer: Dan Skelton) Imposing sort whose novice win at Exeter (by 10 lengths from Quebecois) in November was franked by the runner-up at Cheltenham at the weekend. Has chased Salver home twice since, most recently when beaten four-and-a-quarter lengths in the Hampton Novices' Chase at Windsor last time. Bold-jumping front runner who should relish a return to this track, but best form has come on quicker ground and may be more of a force once tackling one of the handicaps at the big spring festivals. JIMMY DU SEUIL (Willie Mullins) Talented gelding who defied an 11-month absence when winning the Coral Cup at Cheltenham (by three lengths from Impose Toi) in 2024/25. Has so far shown a similar level of form over fences in terms of ratings, impressing when winning a maiden at Fairyhouse (by four lengths from The Big Westerner) in November, though was let down by his jumping when a well-beaten last of four to Final Demand in the Faugheen Novices' Chase at Limerick last time. Something to prove now.

KALA CONTI (Gordon Elliott) Returned last season with a gutsy handicap hurdle win (off 130) at Down Royal, and put disappointing remainder of that campaign behind her when making a successful reappearance/chasing debut at Cork (by nine-and-a-half lengths from Farfromnowhere) in November. Followed up over a shorter trip there in a Grade 2 mares’ novice (by 16 lengths from Kargese, leading again soon after three out and drawing clear from the next). Will go on improving as a chaser but will likely need to now up against the boys if she is to add this to her tally. KITZBUHEL (Willie Mullins) Adaptable sort who showed smart form – including when a close-up third here in the Select Hurdle - over a variety of trips as a hurdler, but has really blossomed over fences, jumping well when winning a 19f maiden at Punchestown (by a length-and-a-quarter from Kaid d'Authie) in November before producing one of the great jumping performances by a novice under an aggressive Paul Townend ride in the 3m Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton. Sure to progress further as a chaser and his attacking style would look tailor-made for this assignment. MAMBONUMBERFIVE (Ben Pauling) Only five but has a very imposing physique and is producing performances to match since going over fences, winning handicaps at Aintree and Newbury (novice event, by two lengths from Mighty Bandit) in November, and Grade 2 Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton (by seven lengths from Hansard, well on at the top finish) in December. Will go on improving as a chaser, though yet to race over this far and – for all he shapes like it will suit – this is a tough task in the mud against some proven stayers. MIAMI MAGIC (Stuart Edmunds) Produced his best effort when two-and-a-quarter lengths second to Potters Charm in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree and has taken his time to get to grips with chasing this term. Raised his game upped to this trip when dictating the gallop in a five-runner novice at Cheltenham last time, winning by four lengths from Regent's Stroll, but easy lead looks unlikely here and appears to be up against it in this company.

SIXMILEBRIDGE (Fergal O’Brien) First past the post three times in 2024/25, notably in the Classic Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, but later disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance. Put a disappointing run in the Turners behind him when making a successful reappearance/chasing debut at Ayr (by four-and-a-quarter lengths from Derryhassen Paddy) in November, and jumped well when following up in a three-runner novice at Cheltenham last time (by 13 lengths from Califet En Vol). Ticks plenty of boxes as a prominent-racing, front-running course winner (bumper) who acts on heavy going, so could have a big say. STEEL ALLY (Sam Thomas) Useful handicap hurdler who is already better over fences, winning traditionally strong graduation event at Carlisle (by five lengths from Unexpected Party) in November. Again jumped well when following up in the Grade 2 Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot last time by nine lengths from Push The Button, kicking on entering the straight having led from the 10th. Sure to progress further as a chaser, has ground to suit, and hard to see him being out of the frame. WENDIGO (Jamie Snowden) Well-made gelding who chased home The New Lion in the Challow last season before finishing fifth behind Jasmin De Vaux in the Albert Bartlett. Has shown smart form over fences, winning the Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury (by two lengths from No Questions Asked) in November, and matched that form when three-and-three-quarter lengths third to Kitzbuhel in the Kauto Star last time. Looked unsuited by the way the race developed there, outpaced at a crucial stage, and the combination of slower ground/this more testing track should play to his strengths. Big player.

