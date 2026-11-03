Virgin Bet November Handicap - preview and tips

Nic Doggett takes a look at the main contenders for Saturday's Virgin Bet November Handicap and picks out three outsiders to add to any shortlist.

The turf season draws to a close at Doncaster on Saturday with the Virgin Bet November Handicap traditionally the big betting race on the card, though it's worth noting that the prize money is perhaps not where it should be. Connections of the 2018 winner Royal Line picked up £43,575, but this year's will only take home £38,655. Andrew Balding's title challenge, though, may still rest on races like this, and it looks the sort of test that Lord d'Or could relish. There was nothing wrong with his second to Study Of Words at HQ last time, and whilst a raft of runner-up efforts to his name might put some off, I don't think there's anything wrong with his attitude. Similarly, stablemate Who's Lope may have only won once but he put Urchin firmly in his place that day at Beverley and his York placed efforts suggest that he could still be fairly treated despite a rise in the weights. Heavy-heavy-slow-heavy-soft. Not a school report from my PE teacher, but a list of the going descriptions that the mile and a half race has taken place on over the last five seasons, with the 'slow' being when it was transferred to Newcastle due to a waterlogged Town Moor in 2023. That's not the case this year, though, with the weather set fair in the build-up to the traditional season-ending handicap; the ground is currently described as soft, good-to-soft in places, and is only likely to quicken if the forecast is correct. That's unlikely to be a major problem for Alfred Wincham, who was a winner on ground described as good-to-firm by Timeform back in June. He produced a performance out of the ordinary (Master Builder fourth) when pulling eight lengths clear on much softer ground at York last month. His C&D second in September suggests it might not be enough of a test, though it's anyone's guess whether a 13 lb rise in the weights leaves him vulnerable after his Knavesmire romp. A bumper winner for Anthony McCann in May, Alfred Wincham has been brought along much more conservatively than fellow four-year-old ALMEKAREM who has had seven runs since making a winning reappearance at Lingfield in late July. Although it was in a lower grade, he seemed to appreciate the long home straight when winning under hands and heels here in September (runner-up Canvas has won twice since) and his most recent start at Kempton suggests this trip is within range. He is the first selection at 33/1.

Whether by accident or design, Atherstone Warrior has only had one start since finishing third behind Castle Cove in this race last season, but he remains of interest for his new yard, while last year's winner hasn't been seen since but is clearly a big player if making his return to action despite a 9lb higher mark. The 2024 winner Lord Melbourne ran his best race for quite some time when third at York last month, a performance that earned him a 2lb rise back up the weights but still leaves him on a workable mark. He's only 3lb above his last win and 6lb lower than his title defence when sixth 12 months ago. However, his general price of 10/1 isn't giving much away. NIGHT BREEZE ran without the tongue-tie that had appeared to work well earlier in the year when ninth here in September, but he's still of interest with the ground likely to be quick enough to see him to good effect. His trainer Ian Williams excels in these big end of season handicaps and a two-month break suggests he may have been freshened up for this. He's the second of three selections at 25/1. The third and final vote goes to Night Breeze's stablemate DUC DE KENT who dropped a long way in the weights for his new yard before bouncing back (at big prices) on his last two starts at Epsom and Redcar. Although he won over further last time, he travelled extremely well throughout and should have no problem at all with this rise in grade/return to shorter. Likely to be covered up for a long way, he can show that his 6lb rise still leaves him well-treated at a general 25/1 (33s and 40s in a place). Contrastingly, early favourite Nobody Knows has shown his best form on soft ground and remains with plenty of scope for further progress now up in trip. He caught the eye when running on from a hopeless position at York last time (over four lengths behind Lord Melbourne and one place behind Say What You See), and is a potential improver for this longer trip with Ryan Moore a notable provisional jockey booking.