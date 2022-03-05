Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Undersupervision - won Doncaster feature
Undersupervision - won Doncaster feature

Virgin bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase: Undersupervision edges thriller

By Molly Hunter
16:14 · SAT March 05, 2022

Undersupervision swooped late to land the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster.

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by his son Sam, Undersupervision travelled well throughout the three-and-a-quarter-mile test and eventually denied the game Mister Malarky in a thrilling finish.

The runner-up had looked to be struggling through the early stages as Le Milos and Legends Gold set the early pace, but once Mister Malarky got into a rhythm for Harry Bannister, he made swift progress and grabbed a useful lead with a handful of fences still to jump.

Grand National hopeful Cloth Cap briefly looked as though he might mount a challenge, but the top weight was toiling two from home as Undersupervision emerged as the only real challenger.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Mister Malarky was still in front a stride before the last, but Undersupervision jumped by him and under strong driving from Twiston-Davies, he eventually prevailed by a length and three-quarters.

Cloth Cap kept on for a distant third while favourite Storm Control was pulled up.

The winner is entered for both the Ultima Handicap Chase and the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival, with Betfair making him a 12/1 chance from 25s for the first-named event.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING