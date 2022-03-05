Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by his son Sam, Undersupervision travelled well throughout the three-and-a-quarter-mile test and eventually denied the game Mister Malarky in a thrilling finish.

The runner-up had looked to be struggling through the early stages as Le Milos and Legends Gold set the early pace, but once Mister Malarky got into a rhythm for Harry Bannister, he made swift progress and grabbed a useful lead with a handful of fences still to jump.

Grand National hopeful Cloth Cap briefly looked as though he might mount a challenge, but the top weight was toiling two from home as Undersupervision emerged as the only real challenger.