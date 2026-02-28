Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Chase report and replay: Jasmin De Grugy easy winner

Jasmin De Grugy (5/1) ran out a wide-margin winner of an attritional renewal of the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster.
The field was decimated by non-runners through the morning and while eight still went to post, only three finished.
It would have been four had the winner’s stablemate Dartmoor Pirate not unseated his rider when challenging for the runner-up spot at the last but by then the Anthony Honeyball-trained Jasmin De Grugy was powering to the line.
Richie McLernon spent much of the home straight looking around for non-existent dangers having mastered the front-running and eventual second Some Scope three out, the pair went on to win by 33 lengths.
