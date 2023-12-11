Virgin Bet December Gold Cup preview and tips: Horse by horse guide to Cheltenham feature

David Ord takes an early look at the possible contenders for December Gold Cup glory at Cheltenham this weekend.

Virgin Bet December Gold Cup Handicap Chase When: 1.50, Saturday December 16 Where: Cheltenham First prize: £74,035 Going: Soft TV: ITV & Racing TV Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

FAKIR D’OUDAIRIES Trainer : JP O'Brien

: JP O'Brien Form: 15/2132- Fascinating runner under top weight making his handicap debut from a mark of 162. He’s capable of being competitive from it too based on a CV which is full of Grade One form including winning back-to-back Marsh Chases at Aintree and a Betfair Ascot Chase. Still only eight, has a good record fresh and was second in the Ryanair and Arkle on two previous visits to the track. As I said at the top, a fascinating runner.

FUGITIF Trainer : R Hobson

: R Hobson Form: 21225-4 So is this fellow who shaped as if every bit as good as ever when fourth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup here last time, tiring late having been a tad keen in first-time cheekpieces. Entitled to come forward for his reappearance and down two pounds this seasoned Cheltenham gunslinger has to be a player again.

THUNDER ROCK Trainer : O Murphy

: O Murphy Form: 13362-1 Beat Mahler Mission at Carlisle on his return, form that was franked in the Coral Gold Cup, and switches back into handicaps from a mark only four pounds higher than when winning at Ascot in November last year. Not been missed in the market but his chance is an obvious one.

MONMIRAL Trainer : P F Nicholls

: P F Nicholls Form: 42/2247- Another handicap debutant who ran a cracker to chase home The Real Whacker in the Dipper here in January. Not as good in the Scilly Isles next time and seemed to find his stamina stretched when switched to hurdles at Aintree in the spring but Harry Cobden rides and this has clearly been the target.

IL RIDOTO Trainer : P F Nicholls

: P F Nicholls Form: 4416P-3 Must have been a difficult choice for Paul Nicholls’ stable jockey given this fellow’s solid record in handicap chases around here, further enhanced by a solid third in the Paddy Power having been hampered on the turn for home. Down a pound and sure to run his race.

SO SCOTTISH Trainer : E Mullins

: E Mullins Form: 1127U-4 Looks likely to pop up in a valuable pot one day and ran as if in need of the outing when fourth on his return at Gowran. Clearly in very shrewd hands, he’s a couple of pounds lower than when behind a couple of these in seventh in the Magners Plate at the Festival. The tendency to make the odd jumping error is the worry.

JAY JAY REILLY Trainer : D Skelton

: D Skelton Form: 2151-23 Paid the price for one significant mistake in both his races so far this term at Kempton and Newbury, finishing fourth behind Inch House at the latter track on his latest start. Clearly no room for errors in this company and this could be by some way the biggest field he’s encountered over fences.

EASY AS THAT Trainer : Miss V Williams

: Miss V Williams Form: 1/2115-6 Won twice last season and made late gains when sixth in the Paddy Power on his seasonal return. However, he went with little fluency though the early stages of that contest and this sort of scenario might not play to his strengths again.

DO YOUR JOB Trainer : Miss Lucinda V Russell

: Miss Lucinda V Russell Form: 1/655-78 Was on a real upward curve in the spring of 2022 but not as good since and little encouragement to be take from either of his runs this term. Questions to answer for new yard.

FRERO BANBOU Trainer : Miss V Williams

: Miss V Williams Form: 24340-3 Without a win for two years but still appears on a favourable mark and might well have beaten Kandoo Kid but for a mistake at the last at Newbury earlier this month. Suspicion remains more of a test of speed might suit him better mind.

GRANDEUR D’AME Trainer : A King

: A King Form: 7115-51 Not sure what he beat at Wetherby last time, but he produced a scintillating round of jumping to rout his field winning with any amount in hand. In much deeper waters on Saturday, up eight pounds and in addition three out of the handicap if Fakir D’Oudairies turns up but such was the impression he made in West Yorkshire he's not one to put a line through.

TORN AND FRAYED Trainer : N A Twiston-Davies

: N A Twiston-Davies Form: 322P1/F Another who is three pounds wrong but returned from a season off in the Paddy Power and had gone well until falling two out. Clearly that wasn't an ideal return for all it shows the fire still burns and the bounce factor potentially comes into play too.

PRINCE ESCALUS Trainer : Jonjo O'Neill

: Jonjo O'Neill Form: 817-774 Ran his best race of the season when running on into fourth behind Triple Trade over two miles here last month but still nothing that day would suggest a pot like this would be heading his way next time.

RAILWAY HURRICANE Trainer : G P Cromwell

: G P Cromwell Form: 41P223 In very good hands but seven pounds wrong at the weights, can be a weak finisher and has earned the Timeform squiggle. Not hard to look elsewhere.

MADARA Trainer : Mrs S Leech

: Mrs S Leech Form: 1F-82U6 Travelled OK but ultimately only sixth in the Triple Trade race here last time. A stone wrong at the weights if the top one lines up and that says it all.