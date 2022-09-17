Summerghand flashed home down the centre of the track to win the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup.

Danny Tudhope, becoming the first Scottish-born jockey for 50 years to win the race, conjured a tremendous late burst from the 12/1 winner who reeled-in top weight Commanche Falls (10/1) in the closing stages to win, going away, by a length. He was winning the race at the fourth attempt with Juan Les Pins (28/1), Lucky Man (18/1) and Mr Wagyu (9/1) filling the places.

