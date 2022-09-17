Summerghand flashed home down the centre of the track to win the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup.
Danny Tudhope, becoming the first Scottish-born jockey for 50 years to win the race, conjured a tremendous late burst from the 12/1 winner who reeled-in top weight Commanche Falls (10/1) in the closing stages to win, going away, by a length.
He was winning the race at the fourth attempt with Juan Les Pins (28/1), Lucky Man (18/1) and Mr Wagyu (9/1) filling the places.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He's an absolute star and each year provides us with lovely winners and he's done it again this year. David (O'Meara) has done very well in these big handicaps this year, he loves to target them, and does well with these sprinters too. He keeps them sweet and this horse thrives on this sort of ground. I had a feeling he would run a big race.
"He needs a bit of luck in running and if you get it right he'll do the job."
Winning trainer O'Meara added: "He's been with me a long time. He's an old legend. He'd run here a good few times and hit the woodwork a bit. Liam Heard rides him out every day and I don't really gallop him at home. Like a lot of these good sprinters he doesn't need a lot of work, he runs quite frequently and looks after himself. He loves the game and it was a great ride from Danny."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.