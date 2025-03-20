Views from the paddock at the Cheltenham Festival

Timeform's David Cleary reveals the paddock positives from his notebook from last week's Cheltenham Festival.

FINAL DEMAND (Turners Novices' Hurdle) FINAL DEMAND might have been a beaten favourite, but there was still plenty to be positive about with his performance behind The New Lion and The Yellow Clay. Final Demand had been very impressive in winning his two starts over hurdles, but his only other run came in a point, and that lack of match practice seemed to find him out against two more experienced competitors. For one thing, Final Demand's jumping wasn't so polished as it might have been, particularly in the latter stages. He held a narrow lead when fluffing the last and had to give best in the last hundred yards. A trip to Punchestown might well be on the cards, given his light campaign, and he'd have strong claims there for a second Grade 1 win. However, it's as a potential novice chaser for next season that Final Demand really excites. He should be more streetwise in his second season and his physique – he's a well-made, imposing sort – suggests he'll take high rank among what is sure to a battalion of good chasing prospects from his yard next winter.

GAMEOFINCHES (Champion Bumper) GAMEOFINCHES was sent off at 6/1, the second shortest priced of Willie Mullins' five runners in the Champion Bumper, but he could finish only in mid-division. In hindsight, it was perhaps asking a lot of him to tackle this a race this competitive after only making his bumper debut less than three weeks previously. There were plenty of positives in Gameofinches' effort. He was keen early, then moved smoothly into contention before the straight. However, when asked for extra he ran green and faded late on. He had won hard held first time out and hadn't learnt enough from that for what was needed here. In terms of physique, the well-made Gameofinches was about the pick of the field for the Champion Bumper. He has a good pedigree as well, one which suggests he will stay two and a half miles. Given his age – he's six already – he might be a candidate for going straight over fences, but he should be well up to winning novice hurdles if taking a more conventional route.

KARNIQUET (Supreme Novices' Hurdle) There's a case for including each of the first four from the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' in this column, but let's plump for the fourth home KARNIQUET. He has a progressive profile as a novice hurdler and on looks and demeanour, he's sure to make a better chaser. A rangy gelding in appearance, Karniquet was somewhat on his toes beforehand, despite the fitting of a hood first time. Patiently ridden, he wasn't fluent over the third-last and then came off the bridle He deserves credit for the way he stuck to his task in the straight, despite not landing a blow. Karniquet still finished closer to his stable-companion Kopek des Bordes than he had in the Brave Inca at Leopardstown. He has been kept to two miles over hurdles, but he left the impression in this that he is ready for a step up in trip. Look out for him starting out in novice company over fences in the autumn.

LULAMBA (Triumph Hurdle) There were two standouts on physique and condition in the paddock for the Triumph Hurdle. One was the once-raced Larzac, one of Willie's eleven, who seemed to find things happening way too quickly for him. The other was LULAMBA, standing out on physique much as stable-companion Sir Gino had twelve months previously. Although he was collared close home, there was plenty to like about Lulamba's performance. Having just his third start, he knuckled down well, despite finding himself short of room early in the straight, and got the better of the favourite East India Dock on the run to the line, only for the hurdling newcomer Poniros to sweep past in the last few yards. Lulamba might get another chance at Grade 1 level as a juvenile, with Punchestown a tempting option. That should at least be a more conventional race. However, it may well be that, like Sir Gino, a switch to fences is on the cards for next season. If that happens, it's easy to imagine him back at Cheltenham next spring as a leading fancy for the Arkle.

Poniros (right) comes late to beat Lulamba (left) and East India Dock

MAUGHREEN (Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle) Not for the first time in recent years, the starts at Cheltenham left a lot to be desired. Not until Friday, when the starters had decided that letting the tapes go when the runners were 200 yards away, did matters improve. False starts followed by standing starts compromised the chances of plenty over the week. One runner who was completely scuppered by this ongoing farrago was MAUGHREEN in the Dawn Run. She was at the back of the stationary field when the tape was released, whipped round and lost all chance. As a pundit (well known in these parts), who may not have realised that their mic was still live, said on television 'put these standing starts in the bin, please'. Maughreen can have a line put through the run, but it was a real shame she didn't get the chance to show what she could do. In a field where there weren't many with size or substance, Maughreen stood out – a well-made mare who has the physique to make a chaser next season. Her pedigree is pretty good too, with fences in mind, being by Walk In The Park out of a half-sister to Faugheen.

MYRETOWN (Ultima Handicap Chase) MYRETOWN has done really well since his unfortunate fall at Windsor, following an easy win at Kelso with victory in this much higher grade, justifying his position as favourite off joint-bottom weight in very ready fashion. It's no surprise on looks that he's a much better chaser than hurdler and he has plenty more to offer. Myretown once again jumped boldly in front and sustained the effort really well in the straight to score going away from a field of mainly much more experienced rivals. Conditions might have favoured those that raced prominently, but that shouldn't detract too much from what was a comprehensive victory. Myretown's BHA mark has gone up 15 lb as a result, but he's still likely to look ahead of his mark, wherever he turns up next. It's possible that, with the dry spring, that Myretown won't be until the autumn, particularly given that he's been withdrawn three times on ground that was around Good. If he does turn out again this season, perhaps the Mildmay at Aintree, a race Ahoy Senor won in the same colours in 2022, would be the best option. (If only Ahoy Senor could jump as well as Myretown does).

Patrick Wadge celebrates on Myretown

NOW IS THE HOUR (National Hunt Chase) NOW IS THE HOUR has been something of a late developer, not really achieving anything worthwhile over hurdles till last winter, then taking three runs over fences before he matched the pick of his hurdling form last time out. He was set to improve again when he came down two out, a couple of lengths down and not done with behind the eventual winner Haiti Couleurs. Now Is The Hour, who is an imposing sort, travelled strongly under a patient ride, jumping well in the main, and had made smooth headway to be in a share of second into the straight. His best form previously had come at a testing three miles and the way he went through this race suggests strongly that he will be well suited by marathon distances. Given he's yet to win over fences, it might be tempting for connections to keep Now Is The Hour as a novice for next season, with another tilt at this race and perhaps the Grand National itself as options. Either way, he certainly has a good race in him over this sort of distance.

