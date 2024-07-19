Views from connections ahead of the Weatherbys Super Sprint and Hackwood Stakes

Get the latest views from connections ahead of the feature action at Newbury on Saturday afternoon.

Palmer looking for It Ain’t Two to hit the back of the net Weatherbys Super Sprint, Newbury 3.35 | Click here for card & free video form

Hugo Palmer’s It Ain’t Two looks to provide her trainer with a first success in the Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury on Saturday. The Calyx filly pleasantly surprised connections, who include co-owner and breeder Michael Owen, on her debut when winning a five-furlong Newmarket maiden at 18-1 in April, earning a step up in class as a result. Subsequently eighth in the Marygate at York, she then regained the winning thread in a Carlisle novice in late May to bring her record up to two wins from three starts. At Listed level next time she was fourth in the Empress Fillies’ Stakes and the Dragon Stakes at Sandown was the next port of call for It Ain’t Two, where she was second to Archie Watson’s Aesterius when stepping back down to five furlongs. “She’s a nice horse who has done well so far this season and we’re looking forward to running her,” said Palmer. “The form is good and she’s in good nick, she’s run well over five and six furlongs. “We were going to run in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, perhaps we should have since Arabian Dusk who finished just in front of us at Newmarket won the race, but the Super Sprint is worth a lot of money and we got black type at Sandown, so we decided last week to run at Newbury. “She got black type on similar ground, the concern would be how firm it could get.”

Richard Hannon has an excellent record in the race, which was partly devised by his father, and will this year saddle Miss Collada. The filly is twice a winner after taking her last two starts over five furlongs, and fared well earlier in the season when not beaten far in a pair of novices over the same trip. “Her last run at Salisbury was with a penalty and physically she has done extremely well since, she is a different filly to what she was then,” the trainer said. “Tom Marquand is going to ride. There are a few horses in there with Ascot form but I’ve found over the years that those with Ascot form can often misfire in the Super Sprint. “This filly has been targeted at this race from a fair while back and she comes into the race fresh and in great form.” Another filly in the field is Alice Haynes’ Kuwaitya, who was placed at Listed level at Chantilly in May before returning to France to finish fifth at the same level in the Prix Yacowlef at Deauville. “She’s a tough filly and she’ll like the ground quickening up,” the trainer said. “You can excuse her run in France, I’m sure she’s the type of filly who will really suit these types of races.” Elsewhere in the race is Harry Eustace’s Time For Sandals, a Sands Of Mali filly who has one run and one victory to her name so far. Watson fields Vingegaard, fifth in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot, whereas Karl Burke has a trio of entrants in Invincible Annice, Kaadi and Larchill Lass.

Saturday best bets: Super Sprint at Newbury and Irish Oaks tips

Regional hunting Hackwood honours at Newbury Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes Newbury 3.00 | Click here for card & free video form

Ed Bethell’s Regional is out for vindication after missing the July Cup in favour of the Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes at Newbury. The six-year-old hit the ground running this season, finishing second in the Greenlands Stakes when beaten just three-quarters of a length on his return in May. He then stepped up to Group One level in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he nearly came out on top when second by a length to the Australian challenger Asfoora. The July Cup at Newmarket was identified as his next target, but the ground came up softer than ideal after a spell of rain and connections made the choice to bypass the race and hold out for Group Three honours at Newbury. Warm weather in the run up to the meeting has left conditions good at the track, and Bethell would welcome any more sunshine ahead of his stable star’s performance. “He’s really well, absolutely fine, hopefully it’ll end up good, quick ground and he can take his chance,” the trainer said. “Fingers crossed he runs a nice race, he’s against some three-year-olds that look quite smart. “He’s a great performer, a yard legend, so hopefully he can turn up and get his head in front.” Proven top-notcher Diligent Harry and the fast-improving James’s Delight give trainer Clive Cox a strong hand in the contest. Diligent Harry made a flying start to 2024, claiming back-to-back Listed wins on the all-weather before finishing an excellent third in the Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night at Meydan. The six-year-old then ran last weekend’s July Cup hero Mill Stream to a neck when third in the Duke of York Stakes, before putting in a rare below-par run when finishing down the field in the King Charles III. With his charge stepping back up in trip but down in class for this weekend’s six-furlong Group Three, Cox is hopeful Diligent Harry can get back on the winning trail. “Ascot is Ascot, but he is a pretty reliable performer and he’s a horse with an opportunity to run at Group Three level, having contested Group One and Group Two races admirably in the first half of the year,” said the Lambourn-based trainer. “We’re very happy he’s in good order and his form sits right up there if you look at his run in the Duke of York, and his run at Meydan previously was very good as well.”