Views from connections ahead of the feature action on Saturday

Royal Ascot runner-up Simmering returns to the Berkshire track in a bid to go one better in Saturday’s Sodexo Live! Princess Margaret Stakes. The daughter of Too Darn Hot finished a promising third when favourite to make a winning debut at York in the spring and the form could hardly be stronger, with the winner Arabie now a dual Group-race scorer in France and the second and fourth also enjoying success since. Simmering enhanced her own reputation by finishing second to Fairy Godmother in last month’s Albany Stakes, and the subsequent Duchess of Cambridge Stakes effort of third-placed Heavens Gate, the winner’s stablemate, paints that performance in a good light. It is perhaps no surprise therefore that prominent owners Al Shaqab Racing have since snapped up Ollie Sangster’s filly and she will be well fancied to open her account at the third attempt at Group Three level this weekend in the hands of Ryan Moore, who takes over in the saddle from Jamie Spencer. “She has done her final work, Jamie (Spencer) has been in recently and was very happy with her and we’re really looking forward to running her,” said Sangster. “The form from Ascot has worked out well at Newmarket and the Karl Burke horse who beat her on debut is now a Group Two winner in France. It will be nice to get her back out.” On the change in colours ahead of Saturday, Sangster added: “We’re very excited to have Sheikh Joaan and the Al Shaqab team in the yard and look forward to training for them. Hopefully we can have some success together.”

Oisin Murphy is looking forward to partnering the Andrew Balding-trained Handcuffed, who is a half-sister to the talented Tactical and carried the royal colours of the King and Queen to a debut victory at Newbury three weeks ago. “She won nicely at Newbury and was still a little bit babyish and this is a step up in class, but when they win on debut with the pedigree she has, she’s entitled to step up to a Pattern race,” said the former champion jockey. “I haven’t ridden her since Newbury, but Andrew seems very happy with her.” Definitive also obliged on her introduction and has her sights raised by Clive Cox, who said: “She won very pleasingly at Haydock first time up and it was a very good display for a first outing. It’s a big step and she will come forward hugely for that first run. We liked her going into that race and she did everything really nicely. “It was her first day away from home and we’ve been thrilled with how she has come back, hence the reason we are taking this step.” Newmarket scorer Mandurah is a third once-raced winner in the mix for Simon and Ed Crisford, while Ralph Beckett saddles the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes sixth Tales Of The Heart. Of Mandurah, Ed Crisford said: “She won her maiden well at Newmarket, we’ve always liked the filly and at home she looks like she’s improved enough to take her chance in a stakes race. “It’s a competitive race and there’s some very good fillies in there, but if she improves, hopefully she’ll be in the mix. “You’ve got to see where you stand really. It’s only her second run, but we’ve been very pleased with her since Newmarket and she’s got a nice pedigree, so we’ll let her take her chance.”

Royal Ascot heroine Soprano returns to the scene of her finest hour seeking a first Group-level victory in the Longines Valiant Stakes. George Boughey’s daughter of Starspangledbanner thrived over Ascot’s straight mile when claiming the Sandringham Stakes at the Royal meeting, but now looks to claim Group Three honours when tackling the Berkshire track’s round course. Since her Sandringham success she has finished a respectable third when encountering soft ground in Sandown’s Listed Coral Distaff. However, conditions should be ideal on Saturday afternoon for the three-year-old to return to her very best, with weighing-room star Billy Loughnane retaining the partnership. Boughey said: “It was a gallant effort on ground that was probably too slow for her at Sandown but it was good to see her show her versatility. She was never likely to get into the race from that draw and having to sit so far off the pace, but I couldn’t be much happier with how she has trained heading into this race and hopefully we get some decent ground and she should go there with a very good chance. “There’s happy memories at Ascot and she’s a much more straightforward filly these days, you can just ride her wherever she lands and it’s over to Billy – he knows her very well from home and obviously on the track now as well.”

Soprano is one of a trio of three-year-olds in the contest, with John and Thady Gosden’s Friendly Soul dropping back in trip having disappointed when sent off favourite for the Musidora earlier in the season and Charlie Appleby’s Devoted Queen looking to maintain her unbeaten record. Having opened her account at Newmarket late last season, Devoted Queen has confirmed the promise in two outings this year, firstly scoring at Kempton before striking at Listed level at York. She has been off the track since that impressive two-length victory on the Knavesmire in May, but the talented daughter of Kingman now returns taking another step up in grade. “Devoted Queen has had a nice break since York and we feel that she is ready to step up into Group company,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com. “She goes into this on the back of a nice preparation and we are looking forward to seeing how she gets on.” The best of the older horses on official ratings is David Menuisier’s Sirona, with rider Oisin Murphy confident she can make her presence felt back at this level having dipped her toe into elite company in the Falmouth Stakes. Before that run, she placed in Group Three company at both Haydock and Lingfield and is a filly who rarely disappoints her connections. “She’s trained really well since David has got her and both of us have always liked her,” said Murphy. “She has done nothing wrong in her starts this year. We obviously respect the three-year-old who gets weight, Devoted Queen, but Sirona comes out the highest rated and I would be very hopeful she will put up a brave show.” William Haggas’ Doom was a respectable third in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal meeting and has been a consistent operator at this level, while Ryan Moore gets the leg-up aboard Joseph O’Brien’s Irish raider Thornbrook. David O’Meara’s Julia Augusta and Richard Spencer’s Naomi Lapaglia complete the field.

Callum Shepherd’s fine summer form could continue on Saturday as he comes in for an enviable ride on King’s Gambit in the Sky Bet York Stakes. The jockey has been consistently collecting valuable prizes since Isle Of Jura landed the Bahrain Triple Crown in February, with the same horse then turning that Middle Eastern form into Royal Ascot success in the Hardwicke Stakes. Shepherd has carried the same Victorious Racing silks to several more significant wins this term, with Watch My Tracer, Seven Questions and Phantom Flight taking the Spring Cup Stakes, the Palace House and the Steventon Stakes respectively for trainer George Scott. Simon and Ed Crisford’s Quddwah also provided the rider with a Group Two triumph in the Summer Mile as part of a recent Ascot treble, and he will bid for another title at the same level aboard King’s Gambit. The colt is trained by Harry and Roger Charlton and has so far been the ride of William Buick, who will be required to head to Ascot instead at the weekend and therefore leaves the way clear for Shepherd to get the leg-up. King’s Gambit was a convincing winner of the London Gold Cup on his seasonal debut and missed out by just three-quarters of a length in the Hampton Court Stakes at the Royal meeting. “I’m really looking forward to the ride on King’s Gambit on Saturday, it’s a tight but very competitive field with the return of Passenger,” Shepherd said. “We’re the three-year-old in the line-up but we’re coming into it on the back of two really good runs. He won the London Gold Cup very well, which is a race with an excellent roll of honour, then he was a very good second to Jayarebe at Ascot. He was drawn a little out and he didn’t have as kind a run round as the winner, he’s a horse that has got real Group potential and you could see him being very competitive on Saturday.”

A key threat is the aforementioned Passenger, Sir Michael Stoute’s lightly-raced four-year-old, who was third in the Dante last season before a failed Derby bid and then winning the Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor. He looked to have returned this year in good form, landing the Huxley Stakes at Chester ahead of subsequent Wolferton Stakes winner Israr. That run was in early May and the colt has not been seen since, as a cough scuppered his Ascot plans, but he now gets back to action over a course and distance he has shown a liking for before. “He had a cough just at the wrong moment in his preparation for Ascot – now he is back at 100 per cent,” said Alan Cooper, racing manager to owners Flaxman Stables. “He hasn’t run for quite a while and this is a good spot to get him back on the racecourse. He is progressing well. Michael and his team are happy with the horse. It’s a first step back. He has got a lot of class – I think that was evident by Michael’s programme last year, giving him a shot at Epsom. Hopefully, he will reward everybody’s hopes for him on Saturday and then, all being well, we’ll be back at York for the Juddmonte.” Owen Burrows’ Alflaila won this race first time out last season and though injury then prevented a full campaign, he made a pleasing return to action in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. Fourth behind Auguste Rodin on that occasion, the run has led to another trip to the Knavesmire as Alflaila bids to retain his York Stakes title. “You’d like to think he’ll take a step forward,” Burrows said. “He’s five now – I know he won first time up last year, but as they get a bit older, they take a bit more getting fit. Jim (Crowley) came and rode him last Wednesday and he did a nice piece that morning. “I was very impressed with Passenger at Chester and the form has been franked by Israr winning the Wolferton Stakes. He looks a typical Sir Michael older horse improver. They’ve had a little hold-up, but he could be very good. “King’s Gambit, I respect massively. If anything, it’s probably a stronger race than last year but I’d like to think we’re a better horse than we were last year.” Karl Burke’s Royal Rhyme was fifth in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and crosses paths with Alflaila again, but Charles Hills’ Summer Mile runner-up Ancient Rome has been declared a non-runner due to a bruised foot.

