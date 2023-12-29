Views from connections ahead of some of Saturday's key races from Newbury, including the Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle.

3.00 Newbury - Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) Nicky Henderson is counting on the experience of Willmount coming to the fore as the exciting novice bids to maintain his unbeaten record in the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle. Bought for £340,000 after impressing in the pointing field, Willmount performed as expected in his bumper season, winning twice at Doncaster for former trainer Neil Mulholland and creating a taking impression in the process. Switched to Seven Barrows in the off-season by his owner Olly Harris, he picked up from where he left off for his new handler, registering a bloodless 13-length victory on his hurdling bow at Newbury in November. He is now tasked with becoming Henderson’s third winner in the final Grade One of the calendar year and is in fact just the second runner he will saddle in the race since Champ’s success in 2018. “We’re running him because he has a bit of experience and we wanted to split up him and Jeriko (Du Reponet), which was the main idea,” said Henderson. “He’s a pretty sensible sort of horse and he behaves like he has been at it a while, which he has been in fairness. He had a point-to-point and then two bumpers and one run over hurdles and he knows what he is doing, I hope. I hope he’s a horse with a bright future, but it’s a good race – a very competitive race.” It will be the first time Willmount will race beyond two miles under rules and although Henderson admits he may end up campaigning over further in the future, the trainer does have slight concerns about the prospect of testing ground at the Berkshire venue. On the step up in trip, he added: “I don’t think it is imperative, I must admit. He doesn’t scream to you that he wants further, but I hope he will cope with it. The ground would be the biggest concern. This will be very hard work, I anticipate."

Paul Nicholls is the race’s most successful trainer and has dominated the contest in recent years, winning the last three renewals. Denman, Stage Star, Bravemansgame and Hermes Allen all feature on the roll of honour and the Ditcheat handler has a strong hand once again with both Champion Bumper third Captain Teague and the unbeaten Farnoge attempting to uphold the champion trainer’s fine record in the contest. “We have two nice chances in a red-hot renewal of this Grade One which we have won for the past three years and the more it rains, the better for both my runners,” Nicholls told Betfair. “Captain Teague ran well when a close second last time at Cheltenham under a penalty. He is an exciting prospect and will gallop all day.” On Farnoge, he added: “He is unbeaten for us having won his bumper last season and both starts over hurdles and has earned a shot at the Challow as I don’t think he is far behind Captain Teague. He made all the running at Ascot, the form looks useful, he stays well, keeps on winning and soft ground will be ideal for him.” Another heading to the contest with a lofty reputation is Jonjo O’Neill’s Johnnywho, who is unbeaten both between the flags and under rules and sports the green and gold of owner JP McManus, while Ben Pauling’s The Jukebox Man is yet to put a foot wrong since finishing runner-up to Gidleigh Park in a bumper and runs in the colours of Harry Redknapp. Masaccio was just touched off by a smart Seven Barrows operator in Jingko Blue over course and distance earlier this month and represents the Alan King team that won this in 2016 with Messire Des Obeaux. Meanwhile, Neil King has elected to step Lookaway up in trip after his three-race winning run came to an end when a gallant second in the Greatwood Hurdle. “I thought we had the best handicapped horse in England going into the Greatwood, but Mr Henderson had one better, but he ran a terrific race to finish second,” said King. “He’s been in very good form since, we just gave him a little break afterwards to get ready for Newbury but we had plenty of time on our hands, so he is raring to go now. After the Greatwood, both Jack (Quinlan) and I feel that stepping him up in trip might be the way forward to seek out a bit of improvement in him and as a Grade One we need to improve. “It looks a competitive renewal, but he deserves his place in the line-up and I’m sure if he was trained by Mr Henderson or Mr Nicholls he would be half the price that he is.” Course runner-up Brave Jen is a second runner in the race for Henderson, with Ella Pickard’s Bullets Hill completing the line-up.

12.40 Newbury - Coral Committed To Safer Gambling ‘Introductory’ Hurdle Jeriko Du Reponet returns to the scene of his impressive debut attempting to enhance his burgeoning reputation in the Coral Committed To Safer Gambling ‘Introductory’ Hurdle. Trained by Nicky Henderson, the point winner became the talk of the town when dazzling at Newbury on the pre-Coral Gold Cup gallops morning and lived up to expectations when taking to the track, with an easy three-and-a-quarter-length victory over course and distance. Already favourite with most firms for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, he now faces stiffer opposition as he continues to build up his experience ahead of bigger assignments to come. “He’s a big horse and he’s only had one point-to-point and one hurdle race which didn’t tell us very much,” said Henderson. “But he did what he had to and was learning all the way. This is a better-quality field and we will see how we go here.” Lying in wait for the four-year-old are four rivals, including Alan King’s Lingfield scorer and 94-rated Flat performer Paradias and Hughie Morrison’s Secret Squirrel, who is three from three following a taking success at Kempton on his hurdles debut. “He’s only four and is very inexperienced. He hasn’t been through the point-to-points and hasn’t ran on the Flat, so is still really green really,” said Morrison. “I’m not sure it’s the right thing to do and he probably should be running in a softer novice but the ground could be even worse soon and in two weeks’ time it could be rained off, snowed off or even frozen. “It’s all about experience and the Henderson horse looks like the next Sprinter Sacre, Altior, Shishkin-type heir apparent there and a 95-rated Flat horse can make a pretty decent jumper as I know from Not So Sleepy, so he could run very well and finish third. “But it isn’t too far from home and so far Newbury has avoided a lot of the rain, well the worst of it. I just want him to have a nice experience.”