Views from connections ahead of Good Friday action at Newcastle

Check out the views from connections ahead of some of the All-Weather Championships Finals at Newcastle on Good Friday.

13:18 BetMGM Burradon Stakes (Listed) 3YO only, 9 Runners, Class 1, 1m 5y Kevin Ryan - trainer of Room Service: "It’s a good starting point for him and he’s in good form. Obviously the all-weather is an unknown but he’s ready to run. The way the ground is at the moment, he likes soft ground, but I don’t really like starting them off on really deep ground, so I just thought we would have a look at Newcastle and see how he goes on that surface. He’s matured the way you would like to see him mature from two to three and we’re very happy with him. We’ll learn an awful lot more on Friday.” Alison Begley - Al Shaqab racing manager for Orne: "He’s come out of his race at Lingfield really well and he ran really well from a wide draw there. He has to carry a penalty, but we think he has a good chance and we think the step up to a mile will help him. He ran well over a mile in Qatar, so we think returning to that distance will help and hopefully he will run well. “He’s top rated in the race and Kevin Ryan’s is 1lb below him with us giving him 5lb because of the penalty, but having said that, Orne is a horse who is improving and he’s done little wrong in his career so far and we hope he will run a big race.” Jane Chapple-Hyam’s - trainer of Habrdi: "He needed the run in the Spring Cup, as we always had half an eye on this race. He had a wide draw and was almost playing catch-up the whole time. He has come forward since then and moving back up to a mile should suit him. He is in a good spot at the moment.” Karl Burke - trainer of Cuban Tiger: “I could not be happier with him. He ran really well at Kempton, proving he gets the mile well, and this race looked the obvious next step.” 13:53 BetUK All-Weather Championships Marathon Handicap 4YO plus, 13 Runners, Class 2, 2m 56y Alan King, trainer of Spartan Army and Rainbow Dreamer: “Spartan Army has come out of Lingfield fine. That was his third run in quick succession, so we gave him a bit of a break, and he has come back in very good form. We had a little issue with him during the winter, but we put that right and he has come forward nicely since then. Win, lose or draw, this will be Rainbow Dreamer’s final race. He is getting on a wee bit now, but he has been a legend for us and hopefully can give another good account of himself.” Ralph Beckett, trainer of Max Vega: “Max Vega has trained well since his win at Wolverhampton and goes there in good shape. The step up in trip is an unknown, but I think he will stay that far on the Tapeta. We are looking forward to it.” Ralph Smith, trainer of Palace Boy: “We planned to get him to this race for quite some time and thankfully it has all gone well. He is at the right end of the handicap and is better off at the weights with Spartan Army from Southwell, when the slow pace did not suit. I think we can get closer to Mr King’s horse provided there is some pace in the race.” Peter Shoemark, racing manager for John & Thady Gosden: “We tried Vaguely Royal over two miles last time and he seemed to get it well enough, although a strongly run two miles at a galloping track like Newcastle might stretch him. Having said that, they were a long way clear of the fourth at Lingfield and, given the money on offer, we think that entitles him to take his chance.” George Scott, trainer of Prydwen: “That was a career-best from him at Lingfield and he came out of it in very good order. The distance is not a problem, although I am not convinced that Newcastle suits him as well as tighter tracks like Lingfield. That being said, this has been the plan for a while and we’ll see how we go.” Ed Dunlop, trainer of Citizen General: “All has been good with him since Kempton, no hiccups, and we always planned to come straight here. I think since we stepped him up in trip, he has done very little wrong. This is quite rightly a very competitive race, given the money on offer, but he deserves his place in the field.” Michael Bell, trainer of Duke Of Oxford: “We always planned to give him a break after his run in the trial, as he had a busy time of it up until then. I am not convinced Newcastle is his track, although he was by no means disgraced on New Year’s Day. Kempton seems to suit him well and Tyler Heard got a great tune out of him in the big handicap there in November. He should run very well.” Hughie Morrison, trainer of Kyle Of Lochalsh: “This race was not really the plan until about a month ago. Kyle Of Lochalsh had a break for six weeks, but my assistant was working away with him and said he seemed in good form. I forgot that there is a four-year-old allowance, which means we are out of the weights slightly, but I think it is immaterial at this level. It is a big step up in class and it will be interesting to see how he goes. We think he will stay.” Denis Hogan, trainer of Tyson Fury: “Tyson Fury is in great nick. Our apprentice Sean Bowen claims 5lb, which will be a help from a mark of 104. Tyson Fury likes the all-weather and the prize money at Newcastle is so good, we feel obliged to have a go, especially now he has proven himself over the trip. He likes to drop in and Newcastle tends to favour that type of running style.” Mick Appleby, trainer of Howth: “We think Howth will stay as he settles well enough, although you never really know until you try. He should give a good account provided he gets the trip.”

14:25 BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap 3YO only, 11 Runners, Class 2, 6f Barry Mahon - Juddmonte European racing manager for Fire Demon: "He’s been very consistent and had just one little blip this winter when he ran at Lingfield and Ryan (Moore) just felt the track didn’t suit him that day at all. He bounced back nicely on his last start and I think the track at Newcastle will suit him well. He’s going there with a live chance and it’s great prize-money and a nice race – and if we could catch it, then it would be lovely.” Andrew Balding - trainer of Fire Demon: “It was nice to see him bounce back at Kempton and win well, as he got very unbalanced at Lingfield the time before that. On a conventional track like Newcastle again, I think he goes there with a sporting chance.” David Evans - trainer of Blue Point: "I thought he was a bit unlucky in the trial at Lingfield. He has come out of it in good order and I think he has a nice chance.” Marco Botti - trainer of Sommelier: “His preparation has gone to plan and we are very happy with him. We wanted to bring him here fresh after his run in the trial. It is going to be a tough race, especially carrying top weight, but he has already proven himself at the track. We have booked Rossa Ryan and he has been lucky for us in the past.” Karl Burke - trainer of Bazball and Media Shooter: "Bazball is coming off a bit of a break, albeit she has a low weight. Bazball has won at the track and they both have chances, but I think Media Shooter goes there with stronger claims. Media Shooter has performed really well on the all-weather and is probably going to be a bit sharper than her.” Mick Appleby - trainer of G’Day Mate and Daring Legend: “I don’t think there will be much between them. G’Day Mate has more speed, so it will be a question of whether he gets home over the stiff six, while it was a bit of a rush to get Daring Legend qualified. I think they both have chances.” Andrew Slattery - trainer of Tarsus: “Everything seems good with Tarsus. He has surprised us in some ways by how much he has come forward in recent months, although we thought he was a nice horse last year and he disappointed us. Declan McDonogh rode him the last day and said he would stay seven furlongs, so the stiff six at Newcastle should not be a problem.”

15:00 BetMGM Fillies' And Mares' Championships Handicap 4YO plus, 9 Runners, Class 2, 7f 14y William Haggas, trainer of Nine Tenths: “She has had a very good season, but it is unfortunate that this race is no longer a conditions race, as then she really would have a good chance. As it is, she probably won’t win because she is giving lumps of weight to inferior animals, but that’s the way it is.” Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Shades Of Summer: “She is doing really well. Nine Tenths looks a good horse and they will be claiming 7lb off her, which makes things interesting. Nine Tenths probably has the better of us at the weights, but I do think our filly still has more to offer. She was strong through the line at Lingfield and, with each race, she is like a quiet achiever who keeps finding a bit more.” Rae Guest, trainer of Aramis Grey: “Aramis Grey had her three qualifying runs and performed well every time, as she usually does. She has won 10 races and over £200,000 in prize money. We are 4lb better off with Jane Chapple-Hyam’s filly from last time and that should give us a chance, although I suspect the one most of us are worried about is Nine Tenths, who didn’t go up in the handicap for winning a Listed race.” James Tate, trainer of Cloud Cover: “Cloud Cover is in good form. She does not like hitting the front too early and that is what happened along the rail at Lingfield, which we felt played against her. We will try to leave it a little bit later on Friday.” Iain Jardine, trainer of Sibyl Charm: “We are having a go as Sibyl Charm has been in some form over recent months. She is a grand filly to train – tough and straightforward. The owners are keen to have a go and I am right behind them, because it is not often you get to have a crack at almost 100 grand.” Rod Millman, trainer of Just A Spark: “Just A Spark is in good order. I thought her run last time was poor but she had a few things go against her. I think she is capable of running very well here, and hopefully she can put that effort behind her.” Mick Appleby, trainer of Smiling Sunflower: “She has no weight on her back and does have ability, but she usually throws her chance away at the start. If she comes out the gates with the rest of them, she could run well.”

15:35 BetUK All-Weather Sprint Handicap 4YO plus, 16 Runners, Class 2, 6f Peter Shoemark, racing manager for John & Thady Gosden: “Cover Up has been in great form all season – he started off rated 76 and is now up to 101. He has won over six furlongs, although that came at Lingfield and Newcastle is a lot stiffer, so that will be a new test for him, plus the fact he is 13lb higher than last time.” Tim Palin of Middleham Park Racing, who own Batal Dubai: “If you could create a perfect storm for Batal Dubai, it would probably be six furlongs in a big field competitive handicap at Newcastle. This is very much him playing at home.” Gordon Elliott, trainer of Coachello: “Coachello is in good order. He has not done much wrong so far this season and we are looking forward to sending him over. It looks a strong race, but he is a solid horse and hopefully runs well.” Mick Appleby, trainer of Billyjoh and Juan Les Pins: “They are both decent horses. I think Billyjoh still has more to offer and could surprise people, while the handicapper knows all about Juan Les Pins. Juan Les Pins might be better on grass as well, but he should still run well.” Andrew Balding, trainer of Fivethousandtoone: “He has been running well all season and has a bit of course form, which is always a help. He seems in good shape at home and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do.” Roger Teal, trainer of Chipstead: “All is well with him. He did a nice piece of work the other day and we are going into the race on a good note. I think he has a good each-way chance. He has done nothing wrong all season and won nicely at the trials meeting. You need luck on the day with these sprinters but, if everything goes right, you have to put him in the mix.” David O’Meara, trainer of Aberama Gold, Misty Grey and Summerghand: “I was delighted to see Summerghand finish second in the trial at Lingfield. It was a fantastic run and shows there is still plenty of life left in those old legs yet. Whether Newcastle brings out the best in him, I am not convinced, but it is big money and he has to have a go at it. I was happy with Aberama Gold at Newcastle in November, when he finished fourth in the Listed race, and then he probably wasn’t quite sharp enough for his first run of the year over five furlongs at Southwell. Fingers crossed, this test should suit him better. Misty Grey had a lovely run at Wolverhampton in the Lady Wulfruna. Whether he can replicate that form in a straight six-furlong race would be a question, but I was delighted with the way he travelled at Wolverhampton and he is well entitled to take his shot at a great prize.” Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Solray: “I had my fingers crossed Solray got in because I own a leg in him and wanted to run here. The track suits him and getting a stone plus off the top horses, even though they are seasoned sprinters by comparison, could see him flying at the finish.”

16:10 BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Handicap 4YO plus, 15 Runners, Class 2, 1m 2f 42y Simon Crisford, co-trainer of Oh So Grand and Base Note: “Oh So Grand has had a very good winter and remains in good form for this race. She will need to improve again, but we think there is more to come from her. Base Note found life a little tougher in a handicap last time, but he has been working well recently and loves the all-weather.” Chris Dixon of The Horsewatchers, who own Penzance: “It will be his most difficult task so far, but he seems to have improved again from his last run. Ali [Rawlinson] has been riding him at home, as well as on the track, and is very happy with him. It will be a red-hot race given the money and quality of horse on offer. I don’t think he has reached his cap yet, but there are probably other horses who are in the same boat.” Adrian Murray, trainer of Elegant Man: “I think he is a very good horse. There is plenty more to come from him and he should be up to running in Group Three and Group Two races. The track at Newcastle should be no bother to him, as he has been strong at the finish in all his races, and we are expecting a big run.” Andrew Balding, trainer of Teumessias Fox: “He is coming in fresh, which I think is a bonus for him as his record after a break is pretty good. The only issue is that he is very high in the weights now for winning last time, so it won’t be easy.” Philippe Decouz, trainer of Hooking: “Hooking is in top form. The race at Newcastle was a logical choice following his winter program. He doesn’t go on heavy ground and so there is not a race for him in France at the moment. We are hoping there will be pace in the race. This is a first runner in the UK for his owner Antoine Griezmann and also for me. It is a great challenge.” Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Blanchland and Claymore: “We have secured two very good jockeys, with Rossa Ryan on Blanchland and Dylan Browne McMonagle coming over from Joseph O’Brien’s to ride Claymore. I find it hard to split them. I don’t think Claymore did anything wrong by finishing fourth in the Winter Derby – he had good horses in front of him. He is a big unit and has improved again for that race, while Blanchland is coming in fresh. They have both trained well and I can’t fault them.” Simon Pearce, trainer of Storm Catcher: “I am really happy with him. His preparation has been fine and he is ready to go. It looks a good race, but it is a handicap and that gives everyone a chance. We are closer in the weights to Penzance and he only beat us a short-head last time we met. Our fella has been picking up through the season and hopefully he can finish it with the ultimate prize.” David Marnane, trainer of Freescape: “This will be his fourth appearance at Newcastle, as he also ran in the Burradon as a three-year-old. The main difference this time is that we kept him here during the winter rather than Dubai, and I think that works in his favour. I could not be happier with him, and going back up to a mile and a quarter will suit. I am under no illusions, as it looks a very strong race, but he deserves to have a go at a huge pot.” Brian Ellison, trainer of Onesmoothoperator: “He is in great form. We had a couple of options and decided to go for the mile and a quarter race. To be fair, he has been solid and runs well every time. It was a good effort last time at Southwell when they did not go very quick. It is all about the pace of the race for him as he wants a good gallop.”