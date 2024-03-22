Views from connections ahead of Dubai World Cup day at Meydan

Check out the views from connections ahead of some of the races on Dubai World Cup day at Meydan.

SATURDAY

12:40 Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors Oisin Murphy, rider of Coltrane: “Coltrane has travelled to Dubai really well and Maddy O’Meara (Balding’s assistant) has been cantering him every day. It’s a really hot contest and there’s Trawlerman, Siskany, Eldar Eldarov, Giavellotto, Tower Of London and that’s with probably leaving some out – it’s a really competitive race. It’s a really competitive renewal of the race, but he’s beaten many of them before.” Aidan O’Brien, trainer ofTower Of London: “We were delighted with what he did in Saudi Arabia. We felt he was only just ready to start so for him to do that was very encouraging. We are stepping him up in class for the Dubai Gold Cup and we think he can come forward from his win last month. He handles fast ground, he’s pacey, he quickens and stays well. That type of horse can do very well around the world.” Thady Gosden, trainer of Trawlerman: “He came here last year and was in Riyadh before when things didn’t quite go to plan, but his form improved through the year and of course won on Champions Day at the backend. He’s been training well through the winter and he seems to be going the right way.” Charlie Appleby, trainer of Siskany: “Siskany does what it says on the tin really, he’s a very consistent horse who loves the flat tracks, he’s two from two for the winter and goes there in great order. We’re putting the cheek pieces back on, just because we’re stepping up into tougher company. I feel this year’s renewal of the Gold Cup is one of the strongest we’ve seen for a few years. Turning in I thought we might have just nicked it in this race last year, but he probably just got outstayed. Two miles is his maximum trip and unfortunately we just came out second best.”

13:15 Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments Charlie Appleby, trainer of Star Of Mystery: “There’s no man with as much experience around Meydan as Frankie (Dettori) on World Cup night. Frankie rode for myself and the Moulton Paddocks team for a number of years and his Godolphin history is far longer and better than mine! With the weights as they are, William can’t do the 53 (kilograms) and having watched Frankie doing the light weights in America as he has been doing all winter, we approached him to ride a filly who, as I said to him, will give him a good spin around there. “She’s thrived since she’s been out here. I’ll be brutally honest, when we rolled the dice in the Blue Point, we were sort of dipping our toe in to try and get that Group-race placing on her CV, but she was very impressive in the way she picked up and I felt she repeated it again on her last start. If you switched the positions on the track, we could have won again, but take nothing away from the winner Frost At Dawn, who has been very consistent as well and sprinting looks to be her forte. “Dropping back to the five furlongs for the Blue Point and the Nad Al Sheba has taught our filly how to race the right way, she was always a bit free in the jockey’s hands over six and would get there too easily and was not doing things quite the right way round. Over five, she comes from way off the pace and hopefully that will allow Frankie to be able to drop her in and ride a race on her and use that finishing speed that she’s shown.” William Knight, trainer of Frost At Dawn: “It’s massively exciting, to have a runner on World Cup night is what we all get up for, but to go into the race with what I feel is a real, live chance makes it even more exciting. Once we dropped her back to six furlongs and then to five on Super Saturday, she’s really shown her true potential. It’s probably been a blessing coming out here as we’ve been able to work out her trip properly. Having won a seven-furlong novice at Chelmsford in early December, it’s crazy to think we’re out here on World Cup night running in the Al Quoz Sprint.”

15:10 Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (Group 1) John Gosden, trainer of Lord North: "He’s training well and we’re confident he’ll put up a very bold show. It was always the plan for Frankie to ride; we discussed it when I said goodbye to him on Champions Day at Ascot in October before his move to America.” Thady Gosden, trainer of Lord North: “Frankie’s (Dettori) won three Dubai Turfs on Lord North, so he knows him like the back of his hand now. To win it once is an achievement but to do that three times is really something special. It’s actually the horse’s fifth time out here because of course he came out here during Covid when the race was cancelled, so he knows the place very well – he even comes out here on holiday and does not run! He’s taken to it like he usually does and seems to be in good order. He’s eight years old now, so you have to treat him with respect and can’t go running him every week. He had a nice, long break through the summer, which I think he thoroughly enjoyed, and he’s come back better for it. Although he’s a year older, he doesn’t seem to be any different from last year. “He ran well at Southwell after a long time off the track. He was a bit rusty and normally the race is run at Lingfield over a mile and a quarter, whereas they switched it to Southwell this year over a mile and three furlongs, so it gave the race a completely different complexion. He wanted a little bit for fitness there and was taking on a very good, race-fit horse in the winner, but he came out of it well and seems to have switched on for it.” Thady Gosden, trainer of Nashwa: "Nashwa is an exceptional filly in a tough race. She needed a couple of races to get her back into the zone (last season), but she’s trained well at home and is in great order. She’s been abroad to France before and Ireland and she’s travelled well. She does everything in a laidback fashion and she’s doing well. It’s an incredibly sporting decision to keep her in training. It’s fantastic to see these sort of horses, they don’t come along very often so when they do it’s great when they stay with us. She’s a filly by Frankel who runs to a consistent level. She’s obviously run on different types of tracks and has won Group Ones over a mile and a mile and a quarter, so coming here for a race over a mile and one on what is obviously a fast course should suit her down to the ground.” Charlie Appleby, trainer of Measured Time: “He’s two from two out here, winning the Al Rashidiya and then heading on to the Jebel Hatta. The restructuring of the programme means the Jebel Hatta is run at the end of January now, so we brought him back for a racecourse gallop, he pleased us that morning and has done everything right since. He’s got to step up now, I know he’s a Group One winner but it’s going to be a different Group One on Saturday night. But he’s a horse we’ve always had a lot of confidence in, he’s pleased us and one hopes he’s going to be very competitive on Saturday.”